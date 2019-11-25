Prep Girls Basketball Knights lose to Carroll
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Carroll 62-25 in a non-conference game Monday night at the Big Blue Pit.
The Knights (2-4) had 27 turnovers and were outrebounded by the Chargers (5-1) 38-20.
Carroll won the junior varsity game 49-18.
East Noble’s next game is at home against Lakeland next Tuesday.
College Basketball
Winters’ basket pushes Trine men past RaidersANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Mount Union (Ohio) 80-78 Sunday afternoon at the MTI Center on Marcus Winters’ basket with 2.4 seconds left.
The Purple Raiders (2-2) rallied from a 63-52 deficit midway through the second half and drew even at 78 on a layup from Nathan Bower-Malone with 24 seconds left.
Winters banked home a running mid-range floater on a drive to the basket to put Trine back in front. Mount Union’s last-second three-point attempt as time expired was too strong off the back of the rim.
Senior guard Langston Johnson had a collegiate career-high 31 points, including five three-pointers, with five assists and three rebounds to lead the Thunder (3-2). Winters had 17 points, six assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Jake Daniels hit four triples for his 12 points.
Kendallville freshman Brent Cox added two points and seven rebounds for Trine.
Bower-Malone had 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds to pace Mount Union.
Synchronized Skating Thunder teams make strides in weekend meet
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s collegiate and open-collegiate synchro teams continued their season at the 20th annual Kick-Off Classic this past weekend.
The collegiate team kicked Saturday morning off with a critique and after performing a program and several sections, it circled up to learn what the judges thought of their program.
“The feedback we received was very encouraging and positive,” said Thunder coach Rachel Franchock in a Trine press release. “It’s early in the season so we obviously have quite a bit of tidying up to do in our program, but the judges liked our elements and choreography. We have a few tweaks we’ll make based on their feedback and plan to implement that for our next competition coming up in December.”
With collegiate’s critique complete, the focus turned to getting the open-collegiate squad ready for its first competition of the season. The team was excited to debut its Top Gun themed program in front of a large contingent of family members, friends and fans who made the trip to show their support.
Skating first in a flight of eight teams, the Thunder had their work cut out of them and would need to debut a near-flawless program in order to be in podium territory. And while the team executed a solid program with no major errors, a few bobbles and timing fumbles earned the team a spot in the fourth- through eighth-place ordinals and ultimately a sixth-place finish.
“It’s always disappointing when a team doesn’t perform to their fullest potential but I’m proud of how I team held their heads high and were great sports about it,” acknowledged Franchock. “We’re looking forward to training this program more and executing a more confident and polished program at our next event.”
Trine will take part in the Dr. Richard Porter Synchronized Skating Classic Dec. 6-8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
