GRAND FORKS, N.D. — University of North Dakota women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard announced the signing of Trine University graduate transfer Tara Bienewicz on Wednesday morning.
Bieniewicz, a 6-foot shooting guard from Chesterfield, Michigan, will use her fifth and final year of eligibility to play for the NCAA Division I Fighting Hawks.
“North Dakota is getting one of the best players we have ever had at Trine University,” Thunder women’s basketball head coach Andy Rang said in a North Dakota press release. “Tara is an elite shooter, great person and hard working. We are happy and excited to have Tara represent our program at the Division I level. We wish her all the best at North Dakota.”
Bienewicz led the Thunder in scoring this past season at 11.1 points per game and was fourth in NCAA Division III in three-pointers made with program record total of 85. She shot 40.5% from three-point range, and also averaged 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Bienewicz helped Trine to a 28-4 record and an NCAA Division III Final Four appearance. She was picked as an NCAA Division III All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and was a Fourth Team All-American by D3hoops.com.
Bienewicz is also the Thunder’s career leader in made three-pointers with 212 and tied the program record for made three-pointers in a game with eight in the Trine’s 58-49 sectional semifinal victory over Springfield, Mass., on March 11 in Lexington, Kentucky.
“Tara is a super addition. First and foremost, as a person, which was immediately evident upon getting to know her,” Bernhard said in a North Dakota press release. “But from a basketball standpoint, she fills a need with her three-point shooting. She also comes from an elite program at Trine and was very well-coached both there and in high school. She’s a winner and we love that type of mindset.”
The Fighting Hawks were 15-15 last season, including 9-9 in the Summit League for a fifth-place finish. They shot 30.5% from three-point range last season (136-446) and were one-and-done in the conference tournament with a 61-54 quarterfinal loss to No. 4 seed Oral Roberts.
