ANGOLA — For Lucas Waite, it has always been about the team.
The camaraderie, the brotherhood, the cumulative success — it has all taken a front seat to his own performance on the field.
“That’s just what I love about football, and why I want to keep playing it,” Waite said Wednesday afternoon at his signing ceremony. “Even when I tore my ACL (this past season), I always felt like I was an important member of the team.
“Being around people like that, seeing them do great things, it persuades you to accomplish your dreams as well.”
Outside the Angola High School gymnasium on Wednesday, Waite made the decision to continue living out his dream, committing to stay local and play for Trine University next fall.
And, when it came down to it, it was still “the team” that helped Waite, an outside linebacker for the Hornets, make his decision. The Thunder have enjoyed a plethora of recent success, including multiple Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles and trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament. That all was a big deal, and Waite saw much of it first hand.
Having great familiarity with the program already, it was easy to build on that existing foundation.
“(Trine head) Coach (Troy) Abbs would visit our practices, and he would come over to me and start coaching me up while I was on the sideline, showing me what to do, ways to improve,” Waite said. “And the other coaches who recruited me as well, they were interested in me as a player, but also as a person.”
Waite, who admits he is shorter than many linebackers he’ll line up alongside at the next level, said he offsets that by being rangy, fast and quick in tight spaces — like a guided missile, he is able to seek out the ball at a high velocity. He’s also tough as nails —a bulldog, or maybe a pitbull, on the gridiron — a quality he will gladly mention to you before any other.
And he’s enjoyed plenty of success in the purple and gold. But it is not his own highlights that he remembers.
“That play,” Waite recalled fondly, “against NorthWood (two years ago) when Luke Honer chased down Bronson Yoder, who is having a lot of success at the Division I level right now. That stands out. It was such a big play, and seeing it from the other side of the field where I was playing outside, it was awesome.”
Waite, who says he will study exercise science in college, hopes to bring that same team-first mentality — and that success — to Fred Zollner Stadium. Of course, as a freshman he will fill his role, bide his time and wait his turn. But he still believes he will find a way to help the team.
“I want to help them go undefeated again,” Waite said. “That’s my goal, and I am going to find a way to accomplish it.”
