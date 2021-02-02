BENTON — Prairie Heights faced little resistance in its sectional opener on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (11-12) defeated South Bend Career Academy 81-17 in the first round of the Class 2A Sectional at Fairfield. Prairie Heights will face LaVille in the first semifinal game on Friday night at 6 p.m.
Eleven different players scored for the Panthers on Tuesday. Alayna Boots led the team with 16 points, Caylee Bachelor scored 11 and Trevyn Terry had 10. Kennedy Kugler and Alex German each had seven points, and Miah Penick, Haylee Henderson and Kennedy Myer each contributed six. Kylee Leland had five, Jaycee Malone four and Karlie Hartman three.
In the win over the Trailblazers, it was the most points in a game for Prairie Heights since Dec. 11, 2009 in an 89-86 loss to Eastside.
The Panthers overwhelmed South Bend right from the get-go.
Bachelor hit a bucket to make it 10-3 within the first three minutes of the game. Heights scored 20 straight until Kayla Howell scored for the Trailblazers with 90 second remaining the quarter. This would be the last basket for SBCA until the early stages of the third quarter.
Prairie Heights scored a 18 points of the second period and led 51-5 at halftime.
The Trailblazers were led in scoring Howell and Haley Saunders with six points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.