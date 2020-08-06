NAPPANEE — Lakeland’s senior girl golfers are attempting to take the program to new heights this season.
The Lakers are off to accomplishing that after they shot a program-best 349, which was good enough for fourth place at Thursday’s NorthWood Invitational at McCormick Creek Golf Course.
Concord won the invitational with a team score of 332, followed by the host Panthers at 334, then Penn with 337.
Lakeland scoring a program best this early in the season means it knows there’s an even lower score to be had with the season just getting underway this week.
“I’m thrilled. I can’t wait to see where they can go from here,” Lakeland coach Cassidy Roush said.
Lakeland was led by senior Madison Keil, who placed second after she shot an even par 72. NorthWood’s Cybil Stillson was the individual medalist with 70.
“She’s doing great, and I’m expecting big things from her this year,” Roush said on Keil.
Senior Bailey Hartsough broke into the 80s for the first time with an 86, and she did so after taking a year off from the sport. She’s already exceeded Roush’s expectations for early in the season.
Sadie Edsall, another senior, carded a 90 and is another player Roush is expecting to have a solid finish to her high school career.
“Sadie has so much she can do. Her swing is so graceful. She’s doing great,” Roush said.
Edsall wasn’t able to get out much during the summer, but she has already gotten into an early groove and improved on her score from last year’s NorthWood Invite by 17 strokes.
Tatum Retterbush finished her day with 101, and Kylee Watkins rounded out the lineup with 112.
Fremont finished in ninth place as a team with a score of 395 on Thursday.
The Eagles were led by Katie Baker’s 92, followed by Halle Taner with 94 and Kenadee Porath at 96. Janessa Ritter scored 113, and Presley Scott hit a 119.
Angola didn’t finish with a team score, because it only had three participants available for the invite.
Katie Smith led the Hornets with a 109, Hannah Conley came off the course with 120 and Lucy Smith finished at 121.
Thursday’s NorthWood Invite was the third 18-hole event for the Hornets in four days, and they have another on Saturday. Angola coach Brian Miller is hopeful the amount of early tournaments will benefit his team later in the season.
“We’ll see. It’s tough for anyone to get some practice times because courses are busy, and we’re busy. We can get on the range and do a few things. The girls are definitely coachable. They want to get better. They really do,” Miller said. “They have a great attitude. I’m excited because they’re heading in the right direction.”
All three teams will compete at the Fremont Fall Classic at Lake James Golf Club on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.