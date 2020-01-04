Boys Basketball Prairie Heights improves to 10-0, routs Vikings
BRONSON, Mich. — The Panthers stayed unbeaten with a 64-30 win at Bronson (Mich.) on Saturday night.
Mike Perkins led Heights (10-0) with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Elijah Malone had 15 points, five rebounds and a block.
Brandon Christlieb led the Panthers with nine rebounds to go with his 12 points and four assists. Chase Bachelor added seven points.
Prairie Heights returns to conference play at home against Angola on Friday.
Prep Wrestling Knights fall to Plymouth
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Plymouth 49-30 Saturday afternoon at the Big Blue Pit.
“It wasn’t our best day,” Knights coach Sam Riesen said. “We didn’t have the fire and fight. We didn’t have the focus where it needed to be.
“We decided not to bump the lineup to show we have faith in them. The team remains positive. We’re still working to see where we can improve. We have the ability to give good results.”
The Knights won five matches, three by forfeit and two by fall, on Saturday. Noah Schooley (285 pounds), Keegan Malott (106) and Aidan Sprague (113) all won by forfeit while Grant Owens (132) and Jacob Graden (170) won their respective matches by pin.
Owens pinned Plymouth’s Nathaniel Derifield in 4:51, and Graden took down Matthew McCrum in 3:53.
