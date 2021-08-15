ANGOLA — Once again, Angola's volleyball is loaded and built for bigger things.
However, the start of bigger things once again has daunting challenges in the way in its Class 3A sectional, starting with defending 3A state champion Bishop Dwenger, led by standout outside hitter and Notre Dame commit Eva Hudson.
With several contributors back from last season, fifth-year Hornets coach Lloy Ball hopes his team can grow over the course of the season to give itself a chance to upend the Saints.
"The biggest thing is that almost all of our girls play all year around," Ball said. "All the girls can pass and spike and we have some pieces we can move around.
"We just want to be able to peak at the right time."
Bishop Dwenger was ranked No. 1 in the IndianaPrepVolleyball.com/Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3A preseason poll. Angola was 13th. Another sectional team in Concordia was 11th.
The Hornets host Dwenger in their home opener on Wednesday.
Angola has six middle blockers, and almost all of them are at least six feet tall. The biggest of them all is one of the top younger players in the state in 6-foot-4 Morgan Gaerte.
Gaerte was Angola's go-to girl in big matches last year as a freshman, and can hold her own in the back row. She had 373 kills, 100 digs, 36 aces and 34 solo blocks in 2020, and also served with 88% accuracy.
Other leading Hornets from last year returning are junior outside hitter Brea Harris (282 kills, 245 digs and 41 aces last season) and junior setter Lindsay Call (474 assists, 139 digs, .911 serve percentage in 2020).
"Brea is a stud," Ball said. "We got to have balance. Morgan can't kill every ball all the time."
Seniors Maddison Sulier, Heidi Faramelli and Grace Michael; juniors Kady Conrad, Tyrah Stillman and Olivia Thomas; and sophomore Mya Ball all played a lot last season and should take on bigger roles in 2021. Sophomore Macy Oberlin and freshman Ava Harris and Lexi Stillman will also be a part of the varsity mix.
There will be a feisty top few teams in the Northeast Corner Conference, including Prairie Heights, Fairfield, Garrett and Lakeland. The Railroaders and Lakers have a lot of their cores still intact despite some big graduation losses. But the Hornets are deeper and will be battle-tested.
On Saturday, Angola opened its season with a sweep at Columbia City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14. The Eagles won the junior varsity match in two sets.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Tina Sailor, 13th season
2020: 24-10, 7-3 NECC, Class 2A Fairfield Sectional runner-up
The Panthers can win a sectional and has the talent to do it. But they have to get through perennial power Fairfield. The Falcons will have to be accounted for despite the loss of a solid senior group from last year, including Kayla Miller and Evansville Ace Madisyn Steele.
Heights has six seniors who were all key contributors last season in middle hitters Kalli Aaron (311 kills, 297 digs, 74 total blocks in 2020) and Shyanne Duncan (143 kills), setter Hunter Kleeberg (802 assists, 245 digs), outside hitter Chloe Riehl (243 kills, 301 digs) and right-side hitter Caylee Bachelor (82 kills). Aaron picked as an Indiana Junior All-Star last year.
Athletic junior 5-10 outside hitter Trevyn Terry will be a weapon after having 189 kills. Junior Sage Walworth will more into the defensive specialist role.
Prairie Heights won the Goshen College Summer League during the offseason.
"We have worked very hard in the offseason and have high goals for the year," Sailor said. "Everyone is excited to get the season going. We hope to do just a little extra this year."
Fremont
Coach: Hunter Gaerte, 3rd season
2020: 6-20, 2-8 NECC
Seniors Jada Rhonehouse and Kalyn Schlottman will lead in many ways. The underclassmen are more polished as volleyball players, led by sophomore middle hitter Paige Baker and sophomore libero Andrea Barry. A couple freshmen are expected to make major contributions.
