HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University senior right-hander Anna Koeppl was recently named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year.
Koeppl leads six Thunder softball players who received All-MIAA honors. Freshman pitcher/designated player Debbie Hill and outfield Cassie Woods also was picked to the First Team by league coaches. Senior outfielder Ellie Trine, senior shortstop Amanda Prather and junior pitcher Alexis Michon was picked to the Second Team.
On the baseball side, Trine senior Robert Kortas was selected to the All-MIAA Second Team as an outfielder.
Back to softball, Koeppl is 13-0 with a 0.38 earned run average. In 74 innings pitched, she has allowed 40 hits, seven runs, four earned runs and 11 walks while striking out 59. She has not given up a home run yet.
Koeppl also does a pretty good job fielding her position with a .952 fielding percentage. She only has one error in 21 total chances.
Hill is hitting .431 (47-109) with 12 home runs, 45 runs batted in, 15 doubles, two triples and 20 runs scored. She has a .553 on-base percentage with 30 walks and a .936 slugging percentage. In the circle, she is 9-3 with a 1.06 ERA and one save. She allowed 48 hits, struck out 89 and only walked 11 in 72 and two-thirds innings.
Woods has a .451 batting average (46-102) with 25 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 13 doubles, three triples and nine stolen bases. The graduate student also has a .970 fielding percentage with just one error in 33 total chances and two outfield assists.
Ellie Trine is hitting .330 (32-97) with a homer, 19 RBIs, 35 runs scored, five triples and eight stolen bases. She hasn’t made an error in 30 defensive chances.
Prather has a .952 fielding percentage at shortstop with five errors in 105 chances, and is batting .272 (31-114) with five home runs, 35 RBIs and 33 runs scored.
Michon is 9-1 with a 1.54 ERA and four saves. In 72 and two-thirds innings, she allowed 51 hits, struck out 94, and only walked eight.
On the baseball side, Kortas hit .361 (39-108) with a home run, 21 RBIs, 19 runs scored, 11 doubles and eight stolen bases. He also made six relief pitching appearances covering six and two-thirds innings.
