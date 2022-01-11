ANGOLA — In the first round of the Northeast Corner Conference basketball tournament Tuesday night between the Angola and Central Noble boys programs, history was made during the Cougars’ 67-41 victory.
At the 5:14 mark of the third quarter, already after passing the 1,992 points of 1969 West Noble graduate Steve Anspaugh to become Noble County’s all-time leading scorer, Cougars senior Connor Essegian scored a layup in transition to hit 2,000 points for his career. He finished the game with 28 to sit at 2,007 points, with plenty of basketball left in the season to add to his total.
“It’s a pretty neat accomplishment,” Cougars head coach John Bodey said. “The kid has worked his tail off to become one of the best shooters in the state and just to be rewarded with some of the accomplishments he’s getting this year, it’s pretty special.”
It was just another day in the office for Essegian, who opened the game with 14 of the Cougars’ 18 first quarter points to lead Angola (3-6) 18-9 after eight minutes. His off-balance shots would keep going in, and the Hornets, like almost every other team, struggled to find a way to stop him.
The lead grew to 12 by halftime, 32-19, with Essegian sitting at 20, just one shy of the 2,000 milestone. Angola’s leading scorer, senior Dylan Oberlin, had 10, eight of which came during the first quarter.
The third quarter featured the milestone from Essegian, as well as seven other of his points, as well as a dunk from senior Logan Gard. The Cougars outscored 20-7 in the quarter to put the game out of reach.
Gard was second in scoring for Central Noble with 12 points, followed by junior Conner Lemmon with 11.
The Cougars (12-0) host West Noble today in the quarterfinals around 7:30 p.m.
Angola girls 52,
Central Noble 38
In the girls’ bracket, the Cougars (10-7) were unable to avenge their regular season loss to the Hornets (10-7), falling in the first round of the NECC Tournament for the second straight year.
The Hornets took a quick 7-2 lead in the first quarter after two baskets from sophomore Leah Snyder and a 3-pointer by senior Lauren Leach. They would get three more 3-pointers in the quarter, two from Snyder and another by Leach to go up 20-13 heading into the second.
Angola’s lead remained stagnant in the second quarter, as it would also lead by seven at the half, 32-25, behind Leach’s team-leading eight points. She went on to finish the game with 10.
Central Noble battled back, scoring the first six points of the third quarter to trail Angola 32-31, forcing a timeout by Hornets head coach Nick Burlingame.
The players seemed to respond well to the timeout as Angola then went on 11-0 scoring run over the final 4:45 to close the quarter to lead 43-31. The Cougars were never able to recover.
Hornets junior Jaelyn Fee led her team with 13 points, followed by sophomore Kylie Caswell, who had 11.
Cougars junior Meghan Kiebel was the only Central Noble player to hit double figures in the scoring column, finishing with a game-high 15 points, all of which came in the first half. Junior Abby Hile was second in scoring with seven.
The Hornets will face Lakeland in the quarterfinals today at Central Noble, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.