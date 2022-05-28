GENEVA, Ohio — Trine University senior Evie Miller won the NCAA Division III national championship in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase late Saturday morning during the Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the SPIRE Institute.
In the fifth time she ever ran the event, Miller ran a Division III Outdoor Championships meet record time of 10 minutes, 7.06 seconds. She was almost 14 seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Aubrie Fisher from Wartburg, Iowa.
Miller is the fifth national champion in Thunder track and field history, including the third in the school’s NCAA Division III era. The Homestead High School graduate is the first NCAA Division III national champion at Trine who is not a men’s 400-meter hurdler. Gladieux won the 400 hurdles national title last year, and Russell Dill won the 400 hurdles national title in 2008.
Miller picked up her eighth NCAA Division III All-American honor in track and field. She has earned All-American honors in five different events.
Miller started the women’s 5,000 Saturday afternoon, but dropped out of the race, ending her collegiate career.
Gladieux also got on the All-America podium Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the men’s 110 hurdles in 14.31 seconds. The junior earned his third All-American honor.
Senior Valerie Obear took part in the hammer throw on Saturday and fouled in all three preliminary events.
