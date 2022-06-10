BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School held its spring sports awards program recently.
The most valuable players were Luke Severe for baseball, Brayden Levitz for boys golf, Katie Eash for girls tennis, Alayna Springer for girls track and Hank Glasgo for boys track.
For softball, Kalli Aaron won the Silver Slugger award for best offensive player and Savana Phares won the Golden Glove award for best defensive player. In baseball, Hunter Allen won the Silver Slugger award and Phillip Sheets won the Golden Glove award.
In track and field, Hank Glasgo won the award for Outstanding Running Events and Messiah Solis won for Outstanding Field Events for the boys, while Breonna Glasgo won the Outstanding Running Events award and Trevyn Terry won for Outstanding Field Events for the girls.
Most Improved awards went to Logan Hamilton for baseball, Adilyn Smith for softball, Leyton Byler for boys golf, Alayna Boots and Caylee Bachelor for girls tennis, Carmen Wells for girls track and Tyler Medford for boys track.
Mental Attitude recipients were Maverick Deveau in baseball, Madison Strater in softball, Trevor Davidson in boys golf, Brooklyn Landis in girls tennis, Roshelle Bell in girls track and Cody Melson and Leyton Keipper in boys track.
Panther Awards were given to Juan Jimenez for boys golf, Samarah Orr for girls tennis and Emily McCrea for softball.
