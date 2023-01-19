ANGOLA — After the first of two trips through the 2022-23 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association schedule, the Trine University women’s basketball team finds itself right where it wants to be.
In the driver’s seat.
Wednesday night at the MTI Center, the Thunder dispatched Albion College 68-41. With the win, Trine improved to 14-3 overall, 8-0 MIAA.
On this night, the Thunder set an early tone with a quick burst out of the gate, sprinting out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Albion (11-5, 6-2) rallied early in the second quarter, cutting the Trine lead to 19-12. But the Thunder weathered the Britons’ run and scratched back out to an 11-point lead at 33-22 by halftime.
The Thunder led by as many as 28 in the second half.
Sidney Wagner led the Thunder with 19 points. Makalya Ardis added 18.
Wagner said the Thunder’s defense made the difference in a huge conference game — both in controlling some of the Britons’ top players, and in creating opportunities for Wagner and the rest of the Thunder.
Albion had 18 turnovers against Trine. Nine of those came on steals,
“We’ve been working really hard on our defense the past few days,” said Wagner, a sophomore guard from Tippecanoe Valley.
With another go at the MIAA schedule starting next week, Wagner said intense practices and staying focused will keep the Thunder rolling.
Trine head coach Andy Rang was pleased to see just the kind of defensive effort Trine women’s basketball is based on.
“We always have tough battles with Albion, and we battled them today,” Rang said. “We didn’t rebound as well as we would have liked today, but we were able to get some stops.”
The Thunder held Albion center Daniah Beavers to 11 points;. The reigning MIAA Athlete of the Week had a double-double in a 69-53 home win over Hope last week.
Speaking of Hope, the Flying Dutch, the Thunder’s perennial rival who eliminated them from the NCAA Division III Women’s Final Four in Pittsburgh last March, visit the MTI Center next Wednesday night to start the second half of the MIAA slate.
The Thunder defeated the Dutch 76-64 at the DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, Mich., on Dec. 17.
Rang is hoping his team can keep Hope from returning the favor on his team’s home floor next week.
“They’re going to come in and give us everything they’ve got,” Rang said. “We need to match that and try to figure out a way to beat them here.“
Trine leads the MIAA by two games over Hope, Albion and Calvin.
Thunder Bolts
The Thunder are still adjusting to the loss of senior forward Sam Underhill, who is out for the year with a knee injury. Both Katie Sloneker and Abby Sanner have been stepping up to fill the void: Sloneker had six points and four rebounds in 17 minutes Wednesday night against Albion while Sannar had four points and six rebounds off the bench… In other MIAA action Wednesday night, it was Adrian over Alma 61-50, Hope dominating St. Mary’s 121-51 and Calvin over Kalamazoo, 70-29… Wednesday night’s win over Albion was the 21st in a row by the Thunder in the series, which Trine now leads 34-17.
