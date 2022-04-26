FREMONT — The Fremont softball took advantage of being at home for the first time all season and defeated Churubusco 13-3 in five innings Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
Fremont will host Fairfield, which beat Garrett 5-4, on Thursday at Vistula Park.
The host Eagles scored in a few different ways to earn the victory.
“We have girls that can hit the ball then come in and lay down a bunt,” Fremont coach Scott Glendening said. “That’s what we’ve been working on. Our defense, we still have to tighten up some things.”
After both teams put up a run in the first inning, Fremont took the lead after Addy Parr bunted and beat the throw to first. Lexi Stevens advance to third on the play then scored on a throwing error by Churubusco.
Khloe Glendening followed with another bunt that barely stayed fair but was enough for another run to cross the plate.
Parr hit a shallow single to right to bring home a run and put Fremont up 4-1 in the third inning.
Churubusco cut the lead down to one after Kayreana McCain hit into a fielder’s choice and when Fremont also tried to throw out Grace Lawson at second, a error occurred and Lawson used her speed to score.
However, Kate Gannon extended the lead for Fremont to 6-2 after a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning.
Kailyn Marks answered for Churubusco with a seeing-eye single that scored a run. The visiting Eagles threatened to score a couple more, but Sydney Hinchliffe got out of the jam with a strikeout.
In the bottom of the fifth, Fremont blew the game open. Rylee Goetz hit a sacrifice fly to score Stevens. Gannon laid down a squeeze bunt to score another run, then Jada Rhonehouse did the same thing a batter later to push the lead to 9-3.
With the bases still loaded, Jenny Martin brought everyone home with a triple to right field. Then, Hinchliffe pushed Martin across and ended the game with a single.
“Our confidence is definitely building with some of our younger girls that are used to this type of atmosphere,” Scott Glendening said.
Fremont baseball 6, Churubusco 1
Fremont got a solid pitching performance from Remy Crabill to advance to the semifinals on Friday. The Eagles will play Fairfield, which blanked Garrett 5-0 on Tuesday.
Crabill pitched six innings, gave up a run on five hits with six strikeouts. Brady Foulk finished the game with scoreless inning of relief.
Jacob Wagner pushed the first Fremont run across with a ground out to second that scored Ethan Bock.
In the third inning, Bock singled to score Corbin Beeman, who reached on an error then stole second and third.
Gabel Pentecost doubled the lead to 4-0 after a single to center plated Bock and Wagner.
Churubusco got on the board in the fifth after a single from Cal Ostrowski, then a throwing error by Fremont allowed Connor Slone to come around home.
Fremont answered with two more runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double from Nick Miller to score Beeman and Bock.
Ostrowski led Churubusco with two hits, including a double in the first inning. Three different pitchers threw for Churubusco.
Fairfield baseball 5, Garrett 0
In Benton, Falcon pitcher Alec Hershberger was magnificent.
The junior hurler struck out the first 10 Garrett batters and finished with 14 strikeouts. Hersberger tossed six innings and allowed two hits. Cohen Yoder tossed the final frame and gave up a hit.
For the Railroaders, Graham Kelham pitched six innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits with 11 strikeouts.
The Falcons scored in the bottom of the first on a single from Owen Garrison to score Michael Slabaugh.
Back-to-back singles from Dylan Weaver and Slabaugh scored two more in the second. Then, an error by the Railroaders pushed across two more for the 5-0 lead.
Fairfield softball 5,
Garrett 4
At the softball diamond in Benton, the Falcons battled the Railroaders and pulled out a tight win.
Breah Gill led the Falcons with two hits and two runs batted in. Ava Bontrager also had two RBIs on a hit.
Makenna Steele tossed a complete game for Fairfield.
Halle Hathaway had a pair of RBIs on a hit for Garrett, and Stella Mix had two hits, including a double. Kaitlyn Bergman pitched all six innings and finished with seven strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.