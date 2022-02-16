ANGOLA — The Trine women’s basketball team got off to a hot start and rode it to a 95-44 win over Saint Mary’s Wednesday at the MTI Center.
The Thunder, ranked third in the latest D3hoops.com poll, outscored the Belles 21-5 in the first quarter and went on to score 20-plus points in each quarter the rest of the way.
Trine (21-2, 14-1 MIAA) forced 23 turnovers and scored 32 points off of them. It shot 39 of 73 (53.4 percent) from the field.
Alyssa Argyle was one of four Thunder players in double figures. She had 13 points and three assists.
Tara Bieniewicz hit four triples for 12 points and four rebounds. Kelsy Taylor had 12 points and three boards, and Sidney Wagner added 10 points.
Brooke Brauher had nine points and six rebounds, and Kayla Wildman had seven points and five boards. Natalee Kunse, Rachel Stewart and Sam Underhill each chipped in six points.
Trine men 94,
Kalamazoo 56
In Kalamazoo, Mich., Bryce Williams tied the record for three-pointers made in a game with 11 and finished with 33 points to lead the Thunder to victory.
Williams tied Pete Smith’s record, which was set on Jan. 20, 2018 at Kalamazoo. Williams finished 11-of-18 from beyond the arc and added a pair of assists and steals.
Brent Cox had 16 points, and Nick Bowman and Aiden Warzecha each had nine points. Warzecha had eight assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Trine (16-8, 9-4 MIAA) outscored the Hornets 41-21 in the first half and continued to pour it on in the second half with 53 points. The Thunder shot 52.2% from the field and 51.7% from deep. The forced 31 turnovers and scored 33 points off those turnovers.
Both Thunder teams finish the regular season at Adrian Saturday afternoon.
