HILLSDALE, Mich. — Trine University’s track and field team got ready for Saturday’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championships they will host at the Hillsdale Tune-Up this past Saturday.
For the Thunder men, Theodore Samra had a new personal best throw in the shot put of 52 feet, 0.5 inches to win the event. Trine athletes were 1-4 in the shot put with Kimball Hughes second at 49-4.25, Noah Chew third at 44-6.25 and Travis Dowling fourth at 43-8.5. Samra was also second in the weight throw at 57-0.75.
Ethan Spahr won the long jump 20-10.5 and was sixth in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-10.75.
In sprint events, Evan Straske and Patrick Zollinger led the team in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash. In the 200, Straske won in 24.16 seconds and Zollinger was second in 24.98 seconds. Straske was fourth in the 60 at 7.45 seconds and Zollinger was fifth at 7.49 seconds.
Noah Ballard led a brigade of five Thunder men in the 800 with 2:08.13.
The mile run was led by Myron Lafty at 4:43.28, good for second place. Behind him were Matt Hoop in fourth (4:45.26) and Ballard in fifth (4:45.88). Hunter Overholser finished ninth in the 400 at 54.22 seconds.
For the Trine women, Madelyn Summers took fourth in the shot put (40-5.5) and sixth in the weight throw (45-2.5) to lead the team in both events. Other top scorers included Chloe Bard placing fifth in the shot put at 38-0.25, followed by Kassandra Swank at 37-0.5.
In running events, Peyton Schuring was second in the 60-meter dash (8.60 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (29.65 seconds). Paige Aselage was seventh overall in the 400 at 1:12.87. Trine went 1-2-3 in the mile run with Grace Huisman winning at 6:03.46.
, Fremont’s Katie Berlew second at 6:20.71 and Rebecca Schaffner third at 6:47.62.
The MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday inside of Trine’s Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
On Monday, Summers and Hughes were named MIAA Field Event Athletes of the Week.
