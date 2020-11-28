ANGOLA — It was a rough start to the Brandon Appleton era for Angola boys basketball as the Hornets lost to Wawasee 61-45 Saturday night.
Angola wasn’t fluid and Warrior junior forward Keaton Dukes took over. Dukes had 24 points and five rebounds.
Wawasee opened the game up in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets 12-3 to take a 22-9 lead at the half. Angola did not make a field goal in the second quarter and was 0-of-10 from three-point range in the first half.
Appleton, who coached the Hornet girls to 111 wins over the last six seasons, thought his team’s inability to make shots was a contributing factor in taking some energy out of his team in the first half.
“We were scrappy in the first quarter and kept it pretty close,” Appleton said. “We didn’t put the ball in the basket to set up our press and never got going.
“We had some flashes of intensity, but we need to reach that same consistency of intensity my past teams had. That’s something we got to get to.”
The Hornets did not make their first three-point shot until Bryce Dailey knocked one down with a little over two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Hornets were in a mad scramble to rally throughout the entire second half, but could only briefly get the deficit under double digits.
“We did not expect stalling basketball for four quarters. That’s on me,” Appleton said. “We had to gamble more than we wanted to and our guys are not ready for that. Wawasee is well-coached enough to make plays.”
Wawasee, coached by Tri-State University graduate Jon Everingham, shot 63% from the field (22-35) and had 15 assists from its 22 made field goals. Grant Brooks had 11 points and senior Kameron Salazar had nine points and four assists.
Senior Brian Parrish led Angola with 12 points and four assists. Classmate Gage King had eight points and five rebounds and junior Dylan Oberlin had seven points and five boards off the bench.
The Hornets had 17 turnovers and were 5-of-23 from three-point range. Wawasee (2-0) had 19 points off those Angola turnovers.
The Hornets will host Central Noble on Friday to cap off a varsity doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.