NAPPANEE – The West Noble soccer team fell behind early, but came back to defeat Angola, 4-1, in a semifinal contest of the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional Wednesday evening.
The Chargers advanced to Saturday’s sectional title game, where it will play Wawasee for a berth in the regional round of the state tournament. The Warriors defeated Garrett in the other semifinal matchup, 3-0.
“That’s the standard, that’s the goal we set for ourselves,” said Chargers coach Abel Zamarripa.
Zamarripa, who was a part of the Chargers’ team that won its first ever sectional title, admitted the expectations are much different now than when he played. Deep tournament runs are no longer a special occasion, but an expectation for this program.
The Chargers are one step closer to checking that box, though it didn’t come easy.
West Noble started slow Wednesday, spending the first 25 minutes of the game possessing the ball in the midfield, but failing to get consistent, quality looks by the net. Angola took an early lead when a bad Chargers pass was taken by the Hornets’ Joel Knox, who sent the ball upfield to senior Kane Wagner, who converted a tough shot inside the box for the go-ahead score.
“That was really what woke us up,” Zamarripa said. “I think it was a little bit of a kick in the pants for them. They started to panic, but it was a good panic because they decided to pick up the tempo and play a little harder.”
The Chargers scored their first goal about 90 seconds after the Hornets’ score when sophomore Julio Macias got in position in front of the net for the tally, followed by a goal from Henry Torres, who poked the ball underneath a diving Airoh Cassady, who was attempting a save, for the go-ahead goal.
West Noble never trailed after the score, leading 2-1 at the half before scoring twice more in the final 40 minutes. The Chargers scored on an own goal less than five minutes into the half before freshman Josue Ara notched the clinching score.
Zamarripa continued to promote his one-game-at-a-time message after the win, continually speaking about the dangers of looking ahead. For a team which aspires for much more than a sectional title, that’s the most important thing. That, and not starting slow.
“We can’t come out like we did (Wednesday),” Zamarripa said. “If we need the other team to score before we wake up, that won’t get us very far. We just need to take it one game at a time, be ready for each opponent, play hard and go from there.”
