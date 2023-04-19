ANGOLA — Angola’s girls basketball team has some new leadership.
At the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County school board meeting on Tuesday, the board unanimously approved the promotion of Dave Panning, who served as the junior varsity coach this past season, to lead the varsity program.
The move comes after Nick Burlingame’s resignation from the post at the February 21 meeting, who had been the coach the past three years.
“I want to thank you for the opportunity,” Panning said to the board upon the school board congratulating him. “Several of you were in my first interview and I know it was a difficult decision. The last two or three months here have been a rough road but the goal is to make it an excellent program and one that everybody can be proud of.”
The hiring committee was made up of four members: superintendent Matt Widenhoefer, athletic director Steve Lantz, school board member and retired athletic director Mark Ridenour and high school principal Travis Heavin. Returning players also participated in the hiring process, interviewing potential candidates.
Tom Caswell, a school board member and the father of returning player Kylie Caswell, said following the meeting, “Dave will be a great addition to the Angola program! Excited to have him on board!”
Before becoming Angola’s JV coach, Panning, also an eighth grade mathematics teacher at Angola Middle School, was the eighth grade girls basketball coach at the middle school, and before that wore several different hats on the sidelines in the Southwest Allen County School District and at Emanuel St. Michael Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, coaching boys basketball from seventh grade through junior varsity levels.
On the girls’ side, Panning was a varsity assistant and JV coach at Homestead High School and coached eighth grade at Woodside Middle School.
“This is my 31st year of teaching,” Panning said. “And of those 31 years, I probably did not coach two or three of those years.”
Despite his wide array of coaching experience, next winter will be Panning’s first time leading a varsity program, an adjustment he acknowledged he would have to make.
“I don’t really know (how to make the adjustment) because I haven’t walked that road before,” he said. “But I’ve received a lot of support since I’ve been up here and I’ve been encouraged a lot by people who I’ve worked with and coached for.”
During his time at Homestead, however, Panning learned under tutelage of long-time coaches and state champions in Rod Parker and Chris Johnson, adding that he owes a lot to them for what he knows about basketball and running a team while hoping to emulate them.
“To be honest, I never really expected to be in a position like this,” he said. “When we moved up here, I thought it’d be a good place to end my teaching career. But what I found when I moved up here, that move kind of rejuvenated my spirit to do new things. This is one of those new things that I just thought was not really ever going to happen, but I’m super excited about it and the more that I think about this opportunity, the more excited I get about actually being a head coach.”
One challenge Panning said that he would have to adapt and learn is funding and financing for the best of the program.
“If you’re going to do all those things, you have to pay for it,” he said. “And I don’t really have any idea about how that works. I know last year there was a golf outing to raise money for the boys and girls basketball programs, and I don’t know if that’s something that somebody else has planned or if that’s something that I plan or how that works.
He continued, “And so when you get money for that, again, I don’t know what is appropriate for me to spend that money on, whether it be attire for the girls in the season, going to shootouts or something fun like bowling or Top Golf where they can just enjoy the team environment, because I’d hate to do that and then ask the girls to pay for it. Or if I have girls in our program that help out, can I buy them lunch or bring them doughnuts or whatever.”
Panning also said he has goals and ideas for the future of the program, such as taking a leading role in Angola’s summer and youth programs as well as meeting with returning players to build and develop on things to improve individual and team performances.
“I think there’s a problem all over the state of Indiana as far as getting girls to come out for basketball,” he said. “I’d love to start building a program here for our younger athletes to get excited about playing… maybe in the form of a camp for our elementary school girls, but also like a local summer league where girls can come in and play.”
