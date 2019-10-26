OSSIAN – Angola volleyball coach Lloy Ball stood quietly on the sideline, still soaking everything in after a serve into the net and a hit that landed just outside the left sideline capped a performance in which the Hornets again started slow, but fought back to a fifth set against Bellmont in Saturday’s Class 3A regional semifinal at Norwell before falling 3-2.
Ball’s Hornets’ season had just ended in a 25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 16-14 defeat at the hands of a Squaws team that, on the brink of defeat, roared back to advance to the regional championship match.
“We had our backs against the wall the entire game,” said Bellmont coach Craig Krull. “Angola came in expected to win, and all we could do was continue to fight. We had nothing to lose and everything to gain.”
Rallying behind strong serving and powerful outside hitting from seniors Ashlyn Meyer and Cait Snyder, the Hornets bounced back from a first-set defeat to the brink of victory with dominant wins in sets 2 and 3.
Despite that, Angola trailed for nearly the entirety of the second set. After trailing from start to finish in the first, the Hornets took their first lead of the game at 22-21 when senior Sami Lee spiked a kill from the left side of the net.
That momentum carried into the third, when the Hornets jumped out to a 4-0 lead and led by as many as six points as Angola took a 2-1 match lead. Snyder tallied five of her 15 kills in the third, including the set-clinching score. Meyer added 15 more kills in the match.
Unfortunately, the options beyond those two outside hitters were often limited. Meyer and Snyder’s 15 kills each were more than double the next closest player, Lee, who finished with seven kills.
“It kind of turned into the Ash and Cait show,” said Ball. “In the NECC (Northeast Corner Conference) we could get away with that and still win, but this is a regional semifinal and Bellmont is a heck of a team. We just couldn’t find a good enough presence in the middle, and they hunkered down on the outside and defended us well.”
It showed in the fourth and fifth sets, as Bellmont used a balanced hitting presence between senior outside hitters Emilee Scheumann (13 kills) and Sarah Noonan (five kills) as well as junior Sophie Krull (nine kills) and sophomore Meg Saalfrank (five kills) on the inside to keep Angola off guard.
“The key really was we were able to play relaxed for most of the match,” Craig Krull said. “You saw it in the first set. We came out relaxed and we played very well, but in the second and third, Angola really settled in and kept us out of rhythm.
“We were able to get that rhythm back, set up our offense and really play to our strengths after that, and that’s why we won.”
The loss ended a historic run for the Hornets’ class of 11 seniors, which Ball credited for a change in culture inside the program. Those seniors were part of 107 wins over the past four years, the program’s first sectional title since 1996 and three straight NECC championships.
“It’s been a really great mix of the work that our coaches put in off the court and what they (the seniors) have done on it,” Ball said. “They’ve changed this program and now it is up to the younger players we have to continue that tradition.
“You look at this class, they accepted their roles, played to their strengths and we won a lot of games because of it. If the players we have now, and the class we have coming up from eighth grade can continue that, I have no doubt this program will continue to grow, and we will win a lot more games in the future.”
