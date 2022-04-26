ALBION — For the first time since winning it all in 2019, the Central Noble Cougars softball team is headed to the NECC semifinals.
Much like their first round game against Lakeland, the Cougars had to battle their way past the Angola Hornets in a game that was a home run derby of sorts, fighting back from a 4-1 deficit through three and a half innings before trading leads in the sixth to eventually win 7-6 and seal their place in the next round.
“Similar to last night, we got down early and had to battle and overcome adversity,” Cougars coach David Pearson said. “We had some incredibly key hits late and some great fielding tonight.”
Over at the baseball diamond in the same matchup, the Hornets gave up a 5-2 lead in the fifth by way of a Central Noble five-run rally, before they found a six-run spark of their own in the seventh to defeat the Cougars 11-8.
Softball
Central Noble 7, Angola 6
The game kicked off in a big way for the Hornets (5-6), with freshman right fielder Harlee Henney (2-for-4, 1 home run, 3 RBIs) hitting a home run to center field on the third pitch of the game. After a couple of Cougars errors put Leah Snyder (0-for-4, 1 run) and Eleanore Knauer (2-for-3, 1 run, 1 walk) on base, junior pitcher Alyssa Kyle (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) singled to left field to score Snyder and lead 2-0.
The Cougars (7-6) answered with one run in the bottom half of the first after freshman right fielder Kierra Bolen (1-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs) scored after tagging up on a sacrifice fly by Libby Goldey (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI).
Angola added two insurance runs in the third and fourth after Kyle singled to left field to score Knauer, followed by a sacrifice fly to right field by Henney to score courtesy runner Payton Hulliberger to lead 4-1.
In the bottom half of the fourth, however, the bats were ablazed for the Cougars, with freshman third baseman Abby Hile (2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) hitting a three-run homer to left field to score Goldey and Haddi Hile (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 2B), before freshman Neveah Schoup hit a solo home run of her own two batters later to give the Cougars a 5-4 lead.
After a scoreless fifth by both squads, the Hornets retook the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Junior catcher Rosalyn Knauer (2-for-4, 1 HR) started the inning with a home run shot to left field to tie the game at five apiece. Henney then singled to score senior Hailey Weisenauer (2-for-4, 1 run).
The Cougars took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Bolen came up clutch for the second night in a row, singling on a fly ball to center field to score Kimmel and Abby Hile.
The Hornets had a chance to tie or win it in the bottom of the seventh with tying runner Summer Allen on third, but Weisenauer would be called out at first on a ground out to third by mere inches for the final out of the game.
Kimmel picked up the complete game victory for the Cougars, giving up five earned runs on 11 hits and striking out seven.
Central Noble hosts Eastside in the semifinal Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The undefeated Blazers (8-0) defeated the previously unbeaten Westview Warriors (6-1) on the road 5-0.
Baseball
Angola 11, Central Noble 8
Much like their softball counterparts, the Hornets (3-9) started the game strong, taking a 3-0 lead after the first inning on a two-RBI single by sophomore Kenton Konrad (1-for-5, 1 run, 2 RBIs) to score Kyle Brandt (3-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 BB) and Ethan Miller (1-for-4, 2 runs, 1 walk).
Central Noble (4-6) got two runs back in the second sophomore Jaxon Copas (2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) scored on an error from a batted ball by Kaiden Burkhart, followed by senior Jackson Hoover (1-for-4, 1 run) scoring on a passed ball.
Angola added one run each in the third and fourth innings to lead 5-2, the first coming from a line drive single by Zak Hill (3-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 BB) to score Micah Steury (0-for-4, 2 runs, 1 BB), and the second coming on a line drive single by Brandt to score Ethan Walters (1-for-2, 1 run).
That 3-run deficit for the Cougars quickly became a 7-5 lead for the Cougars in the fifth, as Cade Weber (2-for-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 BBs) singled to right to score Chase Spencer (1-for-3, 2 runs, 1 BB) to cut it to two. Copas then hit a three-run home run to center to score Weber and Will Hoover, who was hit by a pitch in the previous at-bat.
The Cougars added one more run in the sixth to lead by three, but it would not be enough for an Angola 6-run rally in the top of the seventh to give the Hornets more than enough to advance.
The Hornets pitching trio of Alec Bixler (4.1 innings pitched, 4 earned runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts), Eli Hendrickson (1.0 IP), and Walters (1.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts) combined for the victory.
The Hornets host Eastside Friday at 5:30 p.m. after the Blazers defeated Westview 3-2 on the road.
