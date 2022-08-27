BRUSHY PRAIRIE — After finishing up pool play at the Prairie Heights Classic Volleyball Invitational on Saturday, Lakeland coach Stephanie Dunkel had told her team to pack their bags and get ready for the long bus ride home back to LaGrange after what looked like they had lost a tiebreaker to get into the third-place match.
So when Prairie Heights coach Brittany Eash ran her down to tell her that they were playing the Panthers for third, Dunkel was surprised to say the least.
“It came down to East Noble and Sturgis, and I couldn’t figure out how we would even make it in at all,” Dunkel said. “When Sturgis lost to East Noble in three, those two had more set losses than we did.”
Lakeland won its first match of the day against the Knights in straight sets (25-10, 25-23) before losing to Sturgis (Mich.) in three (23-25, 25-21, 15-8) and Blackhawk in two (25-17, 25-14).
But, because of the Trojans loss to East Noble in three (25-23, 22-25, 15-10), the first tiebreaker (head-to-head) resulted in a three-way tie. The second tiebreaker (sets lost) ended with Sturgis and the Knights each having five and the Lakers having four.
Lakeland’s players had to get dressed back into their uniforms to play the Panthers, still putting everything on by the coin flip and go through warmups after thinking they were finished.
“I thought it was going to be a little rough from warmups because they were already mentally done for the day,” Dunkel said. “But I’m really proud of them for turning it back on and bringing out the win.”
That’s right.
The Lakers won their match against Prairie Heights in straight sets (25-22, 25-23) to place third after nearly leaving the building, and they did it after coming back from six down to the Panthers in the second set.
“I think passing really has changed everything for us as that’s what’s been able to get us to set up and get the kills that we’re getting and run the plays that we’re running,” Dunkel said. “I’m proud of them for being able to flip that switch and get back into the game.”
Lakeland (3-5) finished the day 2-2.
“They’re starting to realize their capability and their ability to go out and win,” Dunkel said. “I think a win against Prairie Heights is huge for us and it feels good to win against a team we haven’t beaten in a long time.”
The Panthers were also 2-2 for the day to move to 7-5 overall, losing to Norwell in three sets (25-27, 26-24, 15-10) before winning against Manchester in two (25-19, 25-19) and LaVille in three (25-19, 21-25, 17-15) in pool play before falling to the Lakers to place fourth.
“It was a little bit of a disappointing day for us and I think the team kind of felt that,” Eash said. “But come Monday, it’s going to be different. This team kind of has to feel that to be able to get that fire under their butts. I think we’ll be a team to be reckoned with right now.”
East Noble, meanwhile won its fourth match of the season in its victory against Sturgis to end the day, but lost its other two matches, the first to the Lakers and the other to Blackhawk in straight sets (25-8, 25-14) to finish 1-2 for the day.
“Our girls came in and were ready to play,” Knights coach Katie Probst said. “We started off a little slow and kind of picked it up throughout the day. They went into that third match really wanting to leave with a win not knowing that they would tie for second in our pool.”
East Noble (4-7) matches up with Prairie Heights on Monday, while Lakeland hosts Garrett on Tuesday.
The tournament was won by Blackhawk Christian, who defeated Norwell 25-10, 25-12 to go 4-0 for the day.
Westview Invitational
In Emma on Saturday, Central Noble placed fourth, going 2-2 for the day by defeating South Bend Adams (25-23, 25-17) and Goshen (25-14, 16-25, 15-13) and lost to Wawasee (20-25, 25-20, 17-15) before losing to Bethany Christian (25-18, 31-29) in the third-place match.
Eastside was 1-3 and finished sixth after losing to Wawasee (25-5, 25-15) in the placement round. The Blazers also lost to Bethany Christian (25-16, 25-18) and Whitko (25-15, 25-19), but defeated Westview (25-20, 34-32).
Westview placed seventh after defeating Adams (25-11, 25-14) in the placement match. The Warriors finished the day 1-3, losing to Bethany Christian (25-12, 25-13), Whitko (25-14, 25-22) and Eastside.
The champion of the invitational was Goshen, who defeated Whitko 25-22, 25-21 to finish the afternoon 3-1.
