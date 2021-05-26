GARRETT — Angola’s baseball team had a mighty challenge in the first game of the Class 3A Garrett Sectional in Summit Athletic Conference runner-up Bishop Luers Wednesday evening. And the Knights proved to be too much in beating the Hornets 10-0 in five innings.
Luers (21-8) got started fast against Angola starter Tucker Hasselman in the bottom of the first inning. Lukas North’s fly ball to center was misplayed into a double. North went to third on Johnny Sewell’s bunt single and scored on Cam Martinez’s sacrifice fly.
The first five Knights reached base in the third inning as they went on the score four in the frame. Junior Paul Birkmeier hit a three-run homer the opposite way in right to put Luers up 4-0.
The first three Knights had hits in the fourth and that resulted in their sixth run. Martinez reached out and poked a single to left center off Angola reliever Dawson Gorrell to score North.
Bishop Luers scored four runs in the fifth to end the game. Two of those runs scored on hit batters with the bases loaded. Nate Heflin was hit by a pitch to bring in the Knights’ 10th run.
The Hornets’ best chance to score came in the top of the fourth inning. Zak Hill had an infield single, then went to third in Kenton Konrad’s double to left. Micah Steury popped a bunt back to the pitcher North, but North dropped it and the bases were loaded. But North struck out Gorrell and Sam Farnham both on three pitches to end the threat.
Angola finished the season 9-18. Hasselman was the only player on the roster with varsity experience from 2019.
Hornets coach Roger Roddy feels he has four-year starters in the freshmen Steury, Konrad and Ethan Walters.
“We got better as the season went along. But there’s a ton of work we’ve got to do to be better,” Roddy said. “We have to get our arms stronger, hit the weight room and improve our baseball IQs.
“There’s a certain foundation to build off of,” he continued. “We now have information in order to have expectations.
“Our three seniors (Hasselman, Gorrell and Farnham) gave everything they had for three years.”
Bishop Luers will play New Haven in the first semifinal game Saturday at 11 a.m.
