FORT WAYNE — Fremont’s girls basketball team defeated Canterbury 41-29 Monday evening.
The Eagles (4-15) scratched out the victory without leading players Jada Rhonehouse and Eva Foulk, who are both still in COVID-19 quarantine.
Fremont was led by a double-double from senior center Katie Berlew, who had 14 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sophomore Kaylie Zuccolotto, a junior varsity regular, had 10 points and three steals for the Eagles. Olivia Dirr grabbed six rebounds, Alexis Hays dished off four assists and McKenzie Parnin had three steals. Eight players scored for Fremont.
Isabel Schlabach and Georgia Gray had seven points each for the Cavaliers (0-10).
Fremont will host Woodlan on Wednesday. The junior varsity and varsity games can be viewed online on the Fremont Eagles Network on fremonteagles.net, Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook, and on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.