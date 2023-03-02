ANGOLA — If the calendar has turned to March, that means a couple of things in northeast Indiana.
Spring is at least on the horizon, and the Trine University women’s basketball team is getting ready for another NCAA Division III Tournament run.
The Thunder, the co-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season champions with Hope College and MIAA tournament runners-up, earned one of 19 at-large bids for the Division III incarnation of March Madness.
It’s the sixth straight NCAA tournament appearance for the Thunder. They were in the Sweet 16 in 2020 when the onset of COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament.
The entire tournament was washed out in 2021. Trine advanced all the way to the Division III Women’s Final Four in Pittsburgh last year before falling to perennial rival Hope in the national semifinals.
Trine left Thursday morning for an approximately six-hour bus ride to Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, host of a first-round four-team pod that also includes the host Duhawks (23-4), Knox College of Galesburg, Ill. (27-5) and Washington University of St. Louis, Mo. (17-8).
Trine and Washington will kick off the first-round pod today at 6:15 p.m. Knox and Loras will face off in the nightcap at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Trine coach Andy Rang said his team was fortunate to receive one of the coveted at-large bids.
“It’s not easy to get into this tournament,” Rang said.
In Washington, the Thunder will see a team from the University Athletic Association, which is sending a total of four teams to the Division III Big Dance in 2023. UAA champion New York University (22-2) earned the conference’s automatic bid. Emory, Ga. (17-7), and the University of Chicago (21-4) received at-large bids.
Washington has a size advantage over the Thunder. It is led by senior 6-foot forward Maya Arnott, who averages 16.9 points per game, 5-9 junior guard Jessica Brooks (15.6 ppg) and 5-11 senior guard Sammi Metoush (10.2 ppg).
Arnott will be one of the most athletic bigs the Thunder have seen all season, Rang said.
“They can really score,” Rang said. “We’re really going to have to slow their top three down and contain everyone else.”
It all starts with defense for the Trine women, and that will be especially crucial in the NCAA tournament, Rang said.
The Thunder, meanwhile, are led in scoring by sophomore guard Sidney Wagner, a Tippecanoe Valley product who has had a breakout season in taking over the point.
Wagner averages 14.8 points per game and has seen action in all 27 of the Thunder’s games this season. She’s seen just over 25 minutes per game.
Wagner was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year — which came as a surprise to the Thunder sophomore.
“When Coach Rang told me, I was like, ‘Are you sure?’” Wagner said with a laugh as the Thunder took a lunch break on the road to Dubuque Thursday afternoon.
Wagner said her confidence has grown over the course of the season. “I put in a lot of work over the summer, took a lot of shots,” Wagner said. “I know I have the skills, I just needed the experience and the confidence.”
Wagner saw some playing time as a freshman, averaging 12.5 minutes and 4 ppg for the Thunder’s Final Four team last season.
That early experience set the stage for Wagner’s development this season, she said, and the tournament experience will help the Thunder as they make another run at a national championship this year.
Also among the Thunder’s statistical leaders are senior guard Makayla Ardis (12.4 ppg) and freshman center Abby Sanner, a Warsaw product who averages 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
As far as the other teams in the Thunder’s pod go, Loras comes into the tournament riding a 10-game winning streak. The Duhawks are led by 6-1 junior forward Sami Martin (15.6 ppg), 5-6 senior guard Cierra Bachmann (11.6 ppg) and 5-10 senior guard Madison Fleckenstein (11.3 ppg).
Knox hails from the Midwest Conference. The Prairie Fire earned the automatic bid by defeating Ripon College in the tourney title tilt 64-61 last Saturday night.
The Prairie Fire are paced by 6-0 senior guard/forward Kristin Herndon (13.2 ppg), 5-9 graduate guard/forward Catessa Duran (10.2 ppg) and 5-8 freshman Kylee Carnahan (9.7 ppg).
