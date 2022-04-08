ANGOLA — Angola senior and football player Finley Hasselman committed Thursday afternoon to continue his playing career at Trine University starting in the fall.
He will join his older brother Tucker, who is currently an inside linebacker for the Thunder, who Finley said was one of the reasons why he decided to go to Trine.
"I'm just very excited for the opportunities I've been given and very excited to go play football with my brother," Hasselman said. "He could answer nearly any question I would have about the program so that was really nice. It'll be a good time."
Hasselman, a first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference player in 2020 and 2021 who finished his career at Angola with 1,922 yards (6.1 per carry) and 21 touchdowns, will be playing running back in what is a position full of depth for Trine. This past season, the Thunder had 18 listed on their roster, none of whom are graduating.
"First year, I just hope to be a good addition and bring what I can in practice more or less and see where that gets me in the following years," Hasselman said. "Hopefully to the varsity squad, but I don't know."
While he wasn't scouted or recruited by other schools, Finley said that he was invited to some football camps, but didn't feel the need to attend as he was certain about wanting to play at Trine.
He credited his time at Angola to help prepare him for the next step at college.
"Angola's great," he said. "We've got a great weight program and Coach Thomas is awesome. I think that it's been a very fun and prosperous experience to be able to play with the other guys. It was a great time."
Hasselman also chose Trine for academic purposes, more specifically its mechanical engineering program.
"Not that I can even begin to know about [mechanical engineering] now, but I like math and science enough and learning how stuff works," he said. "That's the main reason."
He has also found support in his parents, Curt and Bethany Hasselman.
"My parents are awesome," Hasselman said. "They've encouraged me and want me to go to school and be successful and they're just always there."
With both Finley and Tucker playing for the Thunder, Curt said it will be nice for him and Bethany not having to "divide and conquer" in order to watch them play at the same time.
"We're excited for him," Curt said. "Playing football at the next level is something he aspired to do and it's always fun to watch your kids find something that they love to do, and then get better and excel at it."
