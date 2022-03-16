KENDALLVILLE — It seems fitting that at some point in Pittsburgh, Trine and Hope's women's basketball teams had to meet somewhere in the Final Four at the NCAA Division III level, whether it be for a national championship or for the right to play in the biggest game.
Ideally, as Thunder and Flying Dutch fans would want it, this game is worthy of being for the national title. However, we get it tonight at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on the campus of Duquesne University in a semifinal contest.
It will be a combination of a fist fight and a wrestling match amongst the elite where neither side gives up much if any ground.
It will be two teams with strength in numbers who will be in each other's faces for 40 minutes. I would not rule out a little more than that on a semifinal stage. Overplays and ball movement will occasionally create good looks.
Hope calls its second unit The Chaos Crew. Trine isn't bad with its second unit either with the Argyle sisters (Kaylee and Alyssa), Rachel Stewart, Sam Underhill and freshman Sidney Wagner.
The Thunder will make Hope grind it out. If you needed any more reason why that makes sense, look at the sectional the Flying Dutch hosted last weekend at DeVos Fieldhouse. Millikin and New York University were confident in who they are and their ability to play fast. Hope still ran away from them both in the second half to double-digit wins.
It's a game for stars and role players alike. Hope has had players from time to time who were capable of playing at the Division II and Division I levels. The biggest example who comes to mind is Carrie Snikkers in the late 2000s and the early 2010s. She was a Michigan Miss Basketball runner-up who started at D1 Oakland University, then transfers to Hope and was one of the best players in D3 for much of the three years she played for the Flying Dutch.
Kenedy Schoonveld could apply, but she is so Hope. The school on the shores of Lake Michigan is a part of who she is, especially with her father Tim being the school's athletic director. The strong senior guard who is a threat at all three levels (on the drive, in the midrange and from three-point range) is now a three-time Player of the Year in her region by D3hoops.com and is a finalist for the Jostens Award, which goes to the most outstanding women's cager in NCAA Division III.
Six-foot-3 Olivia Voskuil is one of the unique athletes in NCAA Division III women's basketball. She is a game changer on defense, especially at the rim and in the passing lanes with her length. But it can also be role players like Sydney Muller and Ella McKinney who can break Trine's heart from beyond the arc.
This Trine-Hope rivalry was where Kaylee Argyle emerged last season and Wagner showed no fear in the team's first meeting of this season in December in Angola.
The Thunder will be physical and have shown resilience against the Flying Dutch over nearly the past three seasons even though Hope has won eight of the nine meetings going back to the 2019-20 season.
Trine has overcame lulls early in the game where it is shut down for a few minutes while Hope runs off around several straight points to get back in the contest. Those lulls can't happen in fourth quarter tonight. The Thunder have to find a way to stay in the fight and earn a break or two during a tough stretch.
It's going to be interesting how nerves/jitters factor in. Flying Dutch coach Brian Morehouse won one of the program's two national titles in 2006. But this group who has ran off 61 straight wins since the start of the 2019-20 season has never played in a Final Four.
Does familiar rivals have a way of limiting the nerves and make this more of just another game? The environment on a neutral court will be lot like what Hope has seen for the first two weekends it hosted tournament games. Trine should have its best fan following in the tournament in Pittsburgh tonight.
The seating capacity at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse is 3,500. It should be electric. And what a semifinal nightcap it should be when Trine and Hope meet for the fourth time this season after Amherst, Massachusetts, takes on Wisconsin-Whitewater at 5 p.m.
Ken Fillmore is the Sports Director for KPC Media Group.
