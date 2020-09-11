BRUSHY PRAIRIE — After 11 quarters of football, the Central Noble Cougar offense once again found the footing it had in Week 1 in its win over West Noble.
A defensive battle full of penalties and mistakes in the first three quarters of Friday night’s game against Prairie Heights turned into the Cougars finding the end zone three times in the fourth quarter for 21 points.
The newly found offense gave the Cougars (2-2) a 27-0 win over the Panthers (0-4).
Central Noble junior Will Hoover carried the team on his back for the first score of the fourth quarter as he single-handedly moved the ball down the field through the center of the Panthers defense. A face mask call after a 25-yard run set up first and goal at the six yard line for the Cougars. Hoover ended up finding the end zone at the 9:33 mark on a 1-yard run to make the score 12-0.
Hoover also scored the first touchdown of the game at the 11:31 mark of the second quarter on a 5-yard run. That touchdown was set up after Jarrett Hawk and Clayton Kirkpatrick blocked a Prairie Heights punt as time was running out in the first quarter.
“I have been preaching to our guys that we don’t have the kind of guys that can rip off 80-yard runs every single play,” said Central Noble Coach Hayden Kilgore. “We have the kind of players that we have to grind it out for four quarters.”
Kilgore said he made some offensive changes at halftime that made the difference in the second half.
“We put in a couple of plays and just pounded the thing, it was the same play over and over,” he said. “We asked our guys to buy in and it worked.”
Hoover ended the game with 92 yards to lead the Cougar offense.
The Cougars special teams also came up big in the fourth quarter as junior Ashton Smith took a punt return 70 yards for a touchdown. The touchdown at the 8:00 mark of the fourth quarter made it 20-0.
“It is weird we have been trying to run that same punt return all year and we haven’t had any success,” Kilgore said. “The first time we get our wall set and get outside of it we have a big play. It all goes back to the guys buying into our system.”
The final touchdown of the game came with 1:39 left in the game when Chase Spencer took the ball 3 yards for the score. The extra point was good by Aiden Dreibelbis to make it 27-0.
Kilgore also complimented his defense, which held tough all night holding the Panthers scoreless.
“Defense played well, we made some adjustments, we have played a couple of different fronts this year this is one from last year we had some successes with it,” Kilgore said.
He gave props to Kirkpatrick and Hawk for doing their job on the defensive side of the ball.
On offense, Spencer finished the night with 73 yards and Preston Diffendarfer had one run for 59 yards.
The Panthers offense was led by Zach Wiseman with 53 yards and Quintin Ross with 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.