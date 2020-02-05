ANGOLA – Trine University’s women’s basketball team asserted its will upon Alma Wednesday night, defeating the Scots 71-33 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (17-4, 11-1 MIAA) clinched a berth in the MIAA Tournament with the victory.
Trine only allowed the Scots to make 2-of-13 shots from the field in the opening quarter in taking a 16-5 lead into the second quarter.
The Thunder led by as much as 25 points in the first half and built upon that in the second half.
Tara Bieniewicz led Trine with 17 points and four steals. Kelsy Taylor added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Katy Steers, Rachel Stewart and Shay Herbert had eight points apiece for the Thunder, who shot 50% from the field (26-52). Steers also had five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Alma (9-12, 4-8) only shot 28% from the field and committed 23 turnovers. Jeny Brandt had eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Scots.
Trine men 91, Alma 78
At Art Smith Arena in Alma, Michigan, the Thunder shot 51% from the field and only turned the ball over eight times in the MIAA victory.
Maurice Hunter had 26 points to lead Trine (13-7, 7-2). Langston Johnson and Marcus Winters each scored 16, and Bryce Williams and Jake Daniels each had 11 points. Winters also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Cole Kleiver had 36 points, including seven three-pointers for the Scots (10-10, 4-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.