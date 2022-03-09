ANGOLA — There was no NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament in 2021.
Which means the Trine University women’s basketball was even more ready for postseason glory when the 2022 tournament came around.
The Thunder, after falling in the finals of the MIAA Tournament to Hope College, received an at-large bid to Division III’s version of the Big Dance.
Trine breezed through the first two rounds in the friendly confines of the MTI Center, dispatching Immaculata, 62-37 last Friday night in the opening round, then coming back to the court less than 24 hours later to down John Carroll in the second round, 63-42,.
Now, the Thunder women are more than ready to take things to the next level: the Sweet 16. And the road to the Final Four in Pittsburgh figures to only get more difficult from here.
Undefeated Transylvania University will be the host team of the four-team sectional Friday and Saturday. The Thunder (26-3) will take on the Springfield (Mass.) College Pride (24-4) in the first semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Clive M. Beck Center, followed by the Pioneers (26-0) taking on Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas (24-4) at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners will play in the sectional final Saturday at 6 p.m.
Transylvania is ranked second in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll released on Feb. 28 and won its fourth straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Trine is ranked sixth in the coaches’ poll, Springfield is ranked 24th and the Cru received eight votes.
The Thunder average 73.6 points per game and only allow 46.9 points per game while holding opponents to 32.3% shooting from the field. They average 6.8 more rebounds per game than their opponents.
Seven Trine players average at least 5.5 points per game, led by senior guard Tara Bieniewicz at 10.9 points per contest. She is shooting 39.7% from three-point range (73-184) and also averaged three rebounds per game and blocked 21 shots.
Senior center Kelsy Taylor averages 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shoot 52.3% from the floor (114-218). Senior guard Kayla Wildman is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and is shooting almost 35% from three-point range (52-149).
Springfield is scoring 71.7 points per game and allowing 54 points per contest. It is holding teams to 33.4% from the field and has a plus-10.4 rebound margin.
Junior forward Sam Hourihan is averaging 15.9 points, 9.5 rebounds andf 2.5 assists per game. Graduate guard-forward Sidney Wentland had 12.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 3.4 apg. She is shooting 47.4% from the field (127-167). Senior guard Grace Dzindolet has 11 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.1 apg and 1.8 steals per contest.
Trine head coach Andy Rand said assistant coach Rob Hoffman was in charge of scouting for the Springfield game. “We’ve been poring over film,” Rang said. “They’re obviously a very talented team.”
Springfield looks to go about seven deep, Rang said. “Hopefully we can use our depth and can give them some trouble.”
Any of the five players on the floor at any time can shoot.
“It’s going to be important for us to get out on defense, and it’s going to put a lot of pressure on some of our bigger people to guard the perimeter.”
The Thunder are embracing the challenge of making this far and hungry for more.
“Hopefully the schedule we’ve played has helped us get ready for games like these,” Rang said.
He mentioned facing Hope College three times definitely helped as well. The Thunder went 1-2 against their MIAA rivals in 2021-22.
Hope is also in the Division III Sweet 16. The Flying Dutchmen are 28-1 and will face Millikin Friday night in the sectional semis. Their only loss of the season came to Trine, 70-61 Dec. 18.
An early season trip to Wisconsin provided a taste of what the Thunder will be experiencing this weekend in Kentucky. Trine traveled to the Badger State Nov. 20-21. The Thunder beat UW-Stout, 66-49 Nov. 21, then turned around and faced a good UW-Eau Claire team, falling 72-66.
“That was a good experience for us, getting on a bus, traveling 7-8 hours and then playing two games in two nights,” Rang said. “We simulated an NCAA Tournament atmosphere, and that really helped us. We’re battle-tested and ready.”
UW-Eau Claire made it to the NCAA Division III tournament as well, defeating North Central (Minn.) Friday night, March 4, before losing to Millikin University (Ill.) on Saturday night, 59-56. The Blugolds finished 22-8.
The Thunder took Sunday off after playing two games in as many nights in last weekend’s first and second rounds. They were back at it on Monday afternoon working on the game plan for Springfield.
Springfield is coached by Naomi Graves, now in her 31st year at the school. She has a record of 454-326 at the school (572-405 overall).
Graves was a standout at Hampshire Regional High School in Massachusetts, leading the school to four state titles. She was named the MVP in three of those championship games. She held the Western Massachusetts scoring record (2,137 points) for many years until it was broken by future UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo.
Tickets are $10 apiece for adults and $7 apiece for students and children. Children age 2 and under will be admitted for free. Spectators for the sectional games are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces at Transylvania University, including the Clive M. Beck Center.
The games can be watched online on the Transy Sports Network. Links to the live streams will be available on the sectional tournament page at www.transysports.com.
The Thunder women were scheduled to leave for Lexington on Thursday afternoon. Transylvania is about 300 miles from Angola.
