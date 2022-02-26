ANGOLA – History was made on Saturday at Trine University as the Thunder men and women’s indoor track and field teams combined to win the team titles at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships for the first time in the Trine era.
The last time both Thunder teams won indoor conference track and field championships was 1993 when the Tri-State University men and women won Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference titles.
The big wins by the Thunder squad Saturday are a major boost as Trine eyes the NCAA Division III national meet coming up in a couple of weeks, according to Trine head coach Josh Fletcher.
“I’m so proud of our women,” Fletcher said. “They’ve been extremely motivated all season.”
For the men, meanwhile, this year’s title brings the Thunder one of the most elusive of sports achievements: The three-peat.
Among a number of standouts for the Trine women on Saturday was sophomore Haley Livingston, who broke three of her own school records.
Livingston won the 60-meter hurdles (8.94) and the long jump (5.57m). She finished second in the 60-meter dash (8.04) but was still able to break her own school record. She was also second in the triple jump (11.21m).
Livingston said the day started off on the right track with the win in the long jump. “I’m very close to qualifying for nationals,” Livingston said.
For the Trine men, junior Jake Gladieux won the 60-meter hurdles (8.17) and the 400 meters (50.25). He was second in the 200 meters (22.36).
Getting the day started off with the 60-meter hurdles was special, Gladieux said.
“It was awesome, because we had three other people from Trine also place,” Gladieux said.
Thunder sophomore Greysen Spohn was second in the event (8.52); junior Evan Selby fourth (8.75); and freshman Clay Kirkpatrick seventh (8.96).
“Being the leader of the hurdle group, it was a really proud moment for me to see those guys finish how they did,” Gladieux said.
In the open 400 meters, Gladieux found himself pushed by a couple of conference foes: Olivet’s Jordan Brown and Kyle McDonnell.
“I knew that one was going to be a dogfight,” Gladieux said. “I’m a strong finisher when it comes to those kinds of races.”
Brown finished second (50.35) and McDonnell third (50.36). That placed the top three runners all within 11 hundredths of a second of each other.
Senior distance runner Evie Miller, Gladieux and senior thrower Valerie Obear have already punched their ticket for nationals. Livingston is hoping to join them with some good performances at next week’s Last Chance Meet.
“I’d like to qualify in the hurdles and the long jump,” Livingston said.
Gladieux is qualified in the 60-meter hurdles, and hopes to qualify in the 200-meter dash as well.
Gladieux said he’d like to hit the weight room this week, to keep building up his strength and endurance.
“For me, it’s having everything click,” Gladieux said.
The Trine men tallied 208 points to easily outpace second-place Calvin (115). Albion was third with 85.5; Adrian fourth with 73; Hope fifth with 72.5; Olivet sixth with 70; and Alma seventh with 8.
Trine got first-place finishes from junior Ben Williams (6.86 meters); a pair of wins from senior Theo Samra in the shot put (14.85m) and the weight throw (17.19m); from Greyson Spohn in the high jump (1.95m); and from Joseph Packard in the 5,000 meters (15:14.43).
On the women’s side, the Thunder also won easily, with 173 points to 130 for second-place Hope. Albion was third with 95 points; Calvin fourth with 91.5; 1-mile (5:10.01), the Olivet fifth with 47; Adrian sixth with 44; and Alma seventh with 42.5.
The Thunder women also got first-place performances from Obear in the weight throw (17.34) from Autumn Presley in the pole vault (3.10m); from Miller in the 800 meters (2:13. 64), and the 3,000 meters (10:19.20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.