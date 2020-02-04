BENTON – Prairie Heights’ girls basketball team lost to Fairfield 37-28 in the first game of the Class 2A Fairfield Sectional Tuesday night.
The Panthers (9-14) battled back from a rough start, but could not fully solve the Falcons’ 2-3 zone defense over the course of four quarters.
Fairfield (15-9) scored the first nine points of the game. Prairie Heights did not score for about the first six minutes of the contest until it got a bucket from sophomore Kennedy Kugler.
The Panthers fought back to draw even at 13 at the half. Then they struggled in the halfcourt in the third quarter. The Falcons built a lead late in the third quarter and never gave it up.
Fairfield outscored the Panthers 11-3 in the third quarter to take a 24-16 lead into the fourth.
“The offense was a little bit slow,” Panthers coach Taylor Terry said. “We got what we wanted, but we we’re not recognizing in time. The turnover bug bit us.
“Our defense has grown. It kept us close,” she continued. “We played hard until the end and can leave with our heads held high.”
Freshman Brea Garber led the Falcons with nine points. Chloe Dell had seven points and Bailey Willard scored six.
Alayna Boots had 13 points for Prairie Heights and Trevyn Terry scored four.
Seniors Alexis German and Kyler Hall played in their final games for the Panthers. German, the program’s second all-time leading scorer, scored her only three points of the game on a three-pointer just before time expired. Hall made a couple of free throws for her two points.
“They’re leaving the program better than they found it,” Taylor Terry said. “We call Kyler ‘Defensive Dynamite.’ She flies around, is so quick and anticipates so well. Lexi has been our point guard for four years. She has helped us in more ways than just scoring.”
Fairfield will play Bremen (16-7) in the second semifinal Friday around 7:45 p.m. after Westview (4-18) takes on LaVille (2-20).
