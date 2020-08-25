BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights was in control the entire way during a three-set sweep over Westview on Tuesday night.
The set scores were 25-10, 25-12, 25-20.
The Panthers came out and jumped to an early 9-4 lead, thanks to the play of Kalli Aaron. The junior scored three kills, a block and an ace in the first nine Prairie Heights points.
Then, the rest of her teammates joined in with their own kills, and they came in waves. Chloe Riehl and Caylee Bachelor each scored multiple kills during the first set.
“We want to go out and earn our points, not just score off their errors. That was the goal coming in,” Prairie Heights coach Tina Sailor said.
Ella Thompson added two aces in the set and led the team with four.
Riehl and Aaron each finished with seven kills and 12 digs each. Hunter Kleeberg led the Panthers with 15 assists.
In the second set, Heights played even with Westview until Aliyah Smith scored two aces to push the lead to 14-6. Aaron finished up the set with another ace and kill.
The third set was started with four straight points by the Panthers, then the Warriors finally settled in and kept Prairie Heights within reach.
“I feel like we played a lot more loose and free. I feel like we played our positions better on the court. That’s something we talk a lot about is I need to play my position the best way that I can so that my teammates and I can build trust amongst each other. That’s what we saw in that third set for sure,” Westview coach Kaija Kauffman said.
“(Westview) stepped up. They brought us a couple of good serves there and got a couple of kills on us, and they blocked a couple with their big middle,” Sailor said.
That big middle was Lucy Rensberger, who finished with seven total blocks, including one that made it 24-20 in the final set. The sophomore Warrior finished with seven kills.
Prairie Heights biggest lead in the set was eight points, but Westview clawed its way back in the set multiple times to make for a close finish.
Sailor talked to her girls about “focusing to the finish” before the match and hopes to see her team do it more in the future.
Hallie Mast led Westview with 12 assists, and Allie Springer finished with four digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.