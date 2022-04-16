EMMA — Westview freshman Max Engle had Fremont guessing all game long Saturday and the young Warriors did just enough against Eagle ace Gabel Pentecost with some help to earn a big 4-0 Northeast Corner Conference win Saturday afternoon.
Engle baffled the Eagles with changeups and breaking balls and combined it with terrific command of his fastball in throwing a two-hit shutout. The left-hander struck out 16 and walked two.
“Max had three very effective pitches,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “His breaking ball and changeup were both diving hard. That made his fastball much more effective. It was a quality start.
“When we had to opportunity to make plays, we made them for the most part,” Rahn added. “Fremont is coached well. They have some athletes and know how to use them, so you have to be your toes.”
The Eagles (2-2, 2-1 NECC) broke up the no-hit bid with one out in the fifth inning when Ethan Bock hit a sharp ground ball just past Warrior first baseman Alec Titus for a single.
It turned into Fremont’s best chance to score as it was trailing 3-0. With Nick Miller up, Bock went to second on a wild pitch and stole third base. But Engle struck out a tough hitter in Miller, then induced a groundout to shortstop from Jacob Wagner to end the inning and leave Bock stranded at third.
“Everybody struggled to pick up what he was throwing, and we never got our small ball offense going,” Eagles coach Justin Bock said. “It’s frustrating.”
Westview (2-3, 2-1) gave Engle a lead to work with right away after retiring three of the area’s top players in order in Pentecost, Ethan Bock and Miller.
Matty Mortrud doubled to the wall in right, moved to third on Braden Kauffman’s groundout to shortstop, then scored as Micah Miller reached on an error.
The Warriors added two more runs in the fourth inning. It started when Kauffman’s fly ball to center turned into a triple.
Kauffman scored when the first pitch to Miller was airmailed to the backstop. Miller walked and scored on Mason Wire’s double to right.
Westview scored the fourth and final run in the sixth. Kauffman reached on a throwing error to lead off the inning. After a Warrior strikeout, Isaac Heyerly ran for Kauffman and stole second base, then went to third when the throw from catcher Nick Miller was not kept in the infield. Wire singled to center off Eagle reliever Brody Foulk to score Heyerly.
Pentecost pitched on three days rest after no-hitting Central Noble in 79 pitches on Tuesday. Pentecost hasn’t thrown on three days rest much over his prep career, but Coach Bock wanted his senior right-hander to get that chance in case it’s necessary later in the season.
Pentecost allowed three runs (one earned) and two hits in five innings. He threw 74 pitches, walked one and struck out four.
“Gabel wasn’t sharp, but he threw well enough to keep us in the game,” Justin Bock said. “Defensively, we made too many errors.”
Pentecost and Miller is a seasoned battery the area is familiar with. Westview’s battery will become familiar over time as Engle threw to his freshman twin brother Jaxon Engle. They are both the sons of Fairfield athletic director and former Westview baseball coach Mark Engle.
“It’s a nice thing throwing to your twin brother,” Rahn said.
“We knew Jaxon was ready behind the plate and was going to help us right away. Max was coming in from basketball, but has grown,” the coach continued. “They both do not have freshman bodies. They’ve played a lot of baseball.”
