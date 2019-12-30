College Basketball
Trine men win at Concordia Chicago
CHICAGO — Trine University's men's basketball team ended the non-conference portion of its schedule with an 85-68 victory over Concordia Chicago on Monday afternoon.
The Thunder (6-5) shot 57% from the field (37-65), including 7-of-16 from three-point range.
Maurice Hunter led four Trine scorers in double figures with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. Kendallville freshman Brent Cox added 17 points, five boards and two assists in 14 minutes off the bench.
Jake Daniels had 16 points, including four three-pointers, for the Thunder. Marcus Winters added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Raushaun Amos had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Concordia.
Trine will open Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Jan. 8 at home against Kalamazoo. The opening tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Taylor leads Trine women to victory
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Sophomore post player Kelsy Taylor recorded her first collegiate double-double to lead the Trine University women’s basketball team to a 76-56 victory over Hanover Sunday afternoon during Otterbein’s Smokey Ballenger Classic.
Taylor had 18 points and 11 rebounds. She shot 8-of-11 from the field and led four Thunder scorers in double figures.
Trine dominated the Panthers in the second half after Hanover led 36-34 at the half. The Thunder outscored Hanover 42-20 in the final 20 minutes while outrebounding the Panthers 31-17.
Kayla Wildman had 14 points for Trine in its final non-conference game of the regular season. Katy Steers had 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Tara Bieniewicz chipped in 10 points and four boards.
Katie Hartman had 14 points and six rebounds for Hanover (4-5).
The Thunder (8-3) will host preseason MIAA favorite Hope Saturday at 3 p.m. at the MTI Center.
