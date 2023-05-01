ANGOLA — As the 2023 NCAA Division III softball season winds down with the calendar rolling over to May, the Trine University Thunder have their eyes squarely focused on the prize.
The prize being a repeat Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and hopefully the extra step of a national title this season after finishing as runners-up to Christopher Newport (Va.) in 2022.
The Thunder clinched at least a share of the MIAA regular season crown this past Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting St. Mary’s College. Trine won the first game 17-0 and dominated Game 2 as well, winning 22-0. Both contests ended after five innings due to the run rule.
It was Senior Day at Trine, with the Thunder recognizing the quartet of Amanda Prather, Anna Koeppl, Anna Gill and Ellie Trine after the twinbill.
With the sweep, the Thunder (30-4 overall, 13-1 MIAA) clinched at least a share of the MIAA regular season title. St. Mary’s fell to 7-23, 2-10.
Neither of these games were in doubt for long.
The Thunder struck for eight runs in the bottom of the first in game 1, adding one in the second, five in the third and three more in the fourth.
Junior pitcher Alexis Michon turned in a five-inning no-hitter, striking out nine.
The Thunder were led at the plate by Cassie Woods, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Karley Trine was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Ellie Trine went 1-for-2 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBIs. Debbie Hill was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Ashleigh Tranter went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Hill hit for the cycle in Game 2, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and nine RBIs. Prather was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs. Ellie Trine went 3-for-5 with four runs scored and five RBIs.
Koeppl and Lauren Clausen combined on the shutout, striking out three.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said he liked seeing his team’s aggressiveness at the plate as the Thunder combined for 39 runs and 30 hits on the afternoon.
“We haven’t had that mentality in awhile,” Danklefsen said. “When you have an opportunity to put a team away early … I thought we swung it pretty well today.”
Trine wraps up the 2023 regular season this Friday on the road at Kalamazoo College. Games are scheduled for 3 and 5 p.m.
The MIAA Tournament is slated for next Thursday and Friday, May 11-12. Danklefsen wants his team to take care of business at Kalamazoo this weekend and wrap up the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament, which would allow Trine to host the two-day affair.
Michon, Hill take MIAA weekly honors
Michon and Hill’s on-field exploits earned them the MIAA’s Pitcher and Position Player of the Week awards.
In addition to Saturday’s Game 1 no-hitter against St. Mary’s — the 16th in program history — Michon earned a win and a save respectively in the Thunder’s midweek 3-0 and 1-0 wins over perennial rival Hope College.
Hill, meanwhile, made it a hat trick with her third Position Player of the Week award of 2023. In addition to her aforementioned plate exploits on Saturday in Game 2 against St. Mary’s, Hill batted .583 on the week, combining a stellar .667 on-base percentage with a stratospheric 1.417 slugging percentage for a mammoth 2.084 OPS. She had seven hits on the week, including five of the extra-base variety, and drove in 12 runs.
