SYRACUSE — Taylor Terry's expression barely changed as a game which started so well suddenly turned tense.
Terry stood with her hands clasped behind her back, or resting at her side, as she barked out words of encouragement, but displaying no anger or frustration as she watched her team slip from a first-quarter lead down to a double-digit deficit in the second half.
As Wawasee mounted a second-quarter comeback, then ran away to a 55-36 win Saturday night, as Prairie Heights' players were visibly flustered on the floor of the Hardwood Teepee, the calmest person in the gymnasium might have been the Panthers' second-year coach.
As Terry did her postgame interview, one thought left her tongue before the rest: she has seen this all before.
"We started off pretty strong, we led like 7 or 9-0, but from there we just reverted back to the same problems that have come to define this team over the past few years," Terry said.
Chiefly, Terry was referencing turnovers. The Panthers committed 27 of them against the Warriors.
"And you could see," the coach continued, "once (those turnovers) started to pile up, our energy and our focus just plummeted, and that's when (Wawasee) started to run away. In the end, that's 27 more times they got a decent possession than we did, and you just can't have that."
Such is how the season, and year 2 under Terry's tutelage, began for Prairie Heights Saturday night: with hope, but that hope ultimately gave way to some moments of unwelcome anxiety and all-too-familiar frustrations as the final buzzer sounded.
That hope came in the form of a 7-0 start to the first quarter, with senior Alexis German scoring three of her game-high 14 points in the stretch, while sophomore Alayna Boots added a few more — she finished with seven points and a team-high five rebounds.
All of those points came in bunches, too. While holding Wawasee scoreless for over three minutes to begin the game, the Panthers demonstrated a quick-strike ability, scoring all seven points in less than a minute of game time.
With German running the point, the offense looked crisp overall, even if there were a few feeling out moments while it worked off some rust.
"(German) was a good floor general, and that's what we want to see more of from her," Terry said. "She hasn't always been consistent at that."
The turnovers, though, were ultimately too much. A 9-0 Wawasee run saw the home team capture a 19-11 lead in the second quarter. The advantage stood at 25-18 at the half and ballooned to as much as 14 in the third quarter before the Panthers made one final push to get back in the game.
Heights cut the deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter as sophomore forward Kennedy Kugler banged down in the post to the tune of 13 points and four rebounds.
"She's the biggest body we have and, if you look just in our conference, she's one of the biggest in our league," Terry said of Kugler. "That's a weapon, and we felt like she could have been even more effective tonight. She brings a poise down low that not many players can give you."
The Panthers made a concerted effort to get Kugler paint touches, and it paid off for a time before turnovers once more halted the team's momentum.
TAKEAWAYS
All of Prairie Heights' points were scored by four players, German, Kugler, Boots and Kyler Hall (2). This was partly by design, as Terry noted this team will rely heavily on the contributions of German and Kugler as its top scoring options. Terry also noted, though, that her bench players — none of whom scored a point — need to be more involved if the Panthers are to be a competitive team.
Terry also said the team will look to get Boots involved more consistently in future games, as the talented sophomore was often used in ways she isn't used to against the Warriors, mainly due to how the game progressed in the second half. Boots scored all seven of her points in the first half as an off-ball guard, but was scoreless in the final two quarters as she picked up the team's primary ball-handling responsibilities to allow German more scoring looks.
"We didn't put her in a position to get a lot of good looks like she did last year," Terry said. "We are going to need more scoring production out of her."
UP NEXT
Prairie Heights (0-1) travels to Heritage (2-0) on Tuesday.
