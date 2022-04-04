KENDALLVILLE — It started out as a pitcher’s duel, then turned into a wild back-and-forth season opener on Monday between East Noble and Angola.
“All of the runs were scored in a unique, goofy kind of way,” Angola coach Roger Roddy said.
The Knights outlasted the Hornets 3-2, but it was scoreless for the first three and a half innings.
East Noble pitcher Brayden Risedorph, an Indiana University commit, had several pro scouts with radar guns pointed in his direction when he took the mound.
Risedorph didn’t allow a hit in his four innings on the mound. He finished with nine strikeouts.
“It could have went a different way. There were a lot of people here to see him. I’m proud of the way he came out and battled,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
Angola’s starter Micah Steury was equally impressive in his four innings of work. He had 11 strikeouts and allowed just one run, which came in the bottom of the fourth.
“Early I thought he was nibbling a little bit, then he realized his stuff was good enough to challenge the hitters,” Roddy said.
The Knights’ Carver Miller singled to right for the first hit of the evening, and he moved around to third after a pair of balks. A passed ball with two outs allowed him to score and put the home team up 1-0.
Angola answered with a pair of runs with two outs in the top of the sixth.
Ethan Miller hit a dribbler down the third-base line then scored on a single to center from Kyle Brandt. On the play, Brandt advanced to second on the throw home and took third after an East Noble error. He scored on a balk by East Noble to give Angola a 2-1 lead.
The Knights came right back in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own. Miller smacked a double over the head of the right fielder, then he came around to score on a single in the gap from Evan Eggering.
Tristan Rothenberger deposited a single into center to score Eggering.
In the bottom of the seventh, Steury drew a walk with an out. He stole second and advanced to third on a wild throw. However, he wouldn’t go any further as East Noble’s Luke Mast got a strikeout and a fly out to right to end the game.
“The pitching staff as a whole I thought did a good job,” Desmonds said.
Both coaches were proud of the way their teams battled until the end.
“I think in years past this would have been a game we lost,” Desmonds said.
East Noble beat Angola 12-0 last season. Coach Roddy won’t call it a moral victory, but it’s a much better start to the season.
“The main goal was to come down here and compete and we did that against one of the best pitchers in the area,” Roddy said.
