ANGOLA — A freshman found redemption at Angola’s homecoming.
Lakeland kicker Carson Mickem booted a 19-yard field goal with 2.4 seconds left, giving the Lakers a thrilling 30-28 Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division win over Angola Friday night.
Mickem had missed an extra point wide to the left with 6:05 left, leaving the Lakers (2-3 overall, 1-1 NECC Big) down 28-27 after Deion Marshall’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Owen Troyer.
Angola’s Finley Hassleman rushed for 282 yards on 24 carries, and scored on runs of 83, 13 and 10 yards.
With Angola (2-3, 1-1) trying to grind out the clock with a one-point lead, however, the Lakers twice stopped Hasselman for 1-yard losses, forcing a punt. Lakeland had 2:33 and two timeouts left starting at its 26.
Marshall made back-to-back completions to Troyer and Mark Burlew to get the drive going. A pass interference penalty against the Hornets later moved the ball to the Angola 33.
Marshall was forced to scramble on third and 10, and was grabbed by the face mask as he was forced out of bounds a yard short of the first down. The penalty was half the distance to the goal, and gave the Lakers a first down at the 12.
Two runs by Caleb Sellers took the ball to the three with 48 seconds left. Marshall then tried to sneak for the first down, but the Lakers got no push and were left with fourth and one.
Lakeland ran the clock down to 7.4 seconds before using its final timeout. Angola had one left, and used it to ice Mickem before the crucial kick. This time, Mickem sent it through the uprights, setting off bedlam on the Lakeland side of the field.
Angola received the kickoff and lateraled it back to Zack Buell with 2.4 seconds left, but the Lakers ran him down in front of the Hornet bench as time expired.
Lakeland’s Kham Malaivanh gained 100 yards on 19 carries, but limped off with about seven minutes left in the third quarter and did not return.
Sellers took his place, and helped Lakeland get back in it with a 50-yard scoring run down the left sideline, cutting the Hornet will to 28-21 with 1:35 left in the third.
Prior to that, Angola scored on an all-Hassleman drive. He carried on all seven plays of the 48-yard march, and scored from the 10 as the Hornets went up 28-14.
