ANGOLA — The last time the Angola girls swim team lost a dual meet was 23 months ago, a loss to East Noble near the end of the 2017 regular season. Since then, this team has been on a tear.
The unquestioned most talented team in the area, the Hornets boast both talent and depth — a rare combination in this part of the state — and have won 10 straight dual meets, the latest coming Wednesday, a 135-35 victory over South Side.
Led by a 10-person senior class and talented underclassmen, the group gives coach Brian Miller plenty to work with.
“I love it because we have so many girls who are interchangeable and can all swim in several different events,” Miller said. “In meets like (Wednesday), I can put them in different races, get different times, and that helps just make everyone a better swimmer.”
Led by senior Taylor Clemens’ two first place finishes in the 200 (2:10.94) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:52.31), seven different Angola swimmers won their respective events against the Archers.
Courtney Simmons (200 IM), Audra James (50 free), Maddie Toigo (100 butterfly), Olivia Tigges (100 free), Grace Shelburne (100 backstroke) and Sommer Stultz (100 breaststroke) all won races Tuesday night, as the Hornets grabbed a first-place finish in every event.
The only school in the Northeast Corner Conference with a full team, the Hornets don’t play a conference schedule unlike many others. Rather, their season consists of several highly-competitive invitationals, with a handful of dual meets sprinkled in between. So, they mean a bit more.
“It’s something that is very important to us,” Miller said of winning those meets. “Because we don’t have a conference, these meets are all we have, so we want to go out and win them all.”
When asked if his team thinks about repeating an undefeated season this year, Miller replied with one word: “Absolutely.”
The Angola boys, also won their meet against South Side, 131-22, and also remain unbeaten this year.
A team that, for the past couple years, has lacked the depth to be competitive on the scoreboard in many meets, a gradual influx of young swimmers over the past two seasons has been a boon for the Hornets, and it’s finally starting to show.
“They’re going to have a chance to get a lot of dual meet records this year,” Miller said. “We have more depth with our boys than ever before.”
In a lopsided meet where six swimmers won a race and all but one fell in Angola’s favor, that depth is a little harder to find as compared to a tighter contest. But, as Miller said, the proof is in the lanes.
“It’s nice because you look out there and we have two relay teams instead of just one,” Miller said. “Its things like that which will really help this group moving forward.”
Against the Archers, junior Marcus Miller won two events, the 200 (2:08.23) and the 500-yard freestyles (5:40.08), while Jacob Pontorno (50 free), Griffin Hosek (100 butterfly), Zacchaeus Creager (100 free), Gage Sweeney (100 backstroke) and Ethan Bussema (100 breaststroke) all won their races as well.
The Hornets will compete in the Wawasee Invitational on Saturday before returning home to host Concordia in a dual meet on Monday.
Competing individually in the meet was Fremont’s Gage Forrest. The lone Eagles representative competed in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races, finishing fourth in the 50 (28.43) and second in the 100 (1:01.33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.