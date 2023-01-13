BENTON — West Noble’s boys basketball team had the final spurt in a back-and-forth Northeast Corner Conference semifinal game at Fairfield High School Friday night to beat Prairie Heights 39-33.
Charger senior Austin Cripe had a driving layup with 45 seconds left to break a 33-33 tie. Then West Noble made all four of its free throws in the final 25 seconds to secure the victory.
The Chargers (11-1) will play Central Noble (8-3) in the tournament championship game today around 7:45 p.m. at Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
The Panthers jumped out to a 10-3 lead, then West Noble finished the first half with a 17-2 run to take 20-12 lead at the half.
Heights made a run of its own to retake the lead. Then the Chargers had a five-point possession with the help of a Panther technical foul late in the third quarter to take a 27-25 lead that they carried into the final stanza.
Fairfield 62, West Noble 16
The Class 3A seventh-ranked Falcons were in full control from the start to advance to this evening’s conference title game at Garrett against Central Noble.
Fairfield led 21-3 after one quarter. The running clock was activated when the lead went over 35 points a little over three minutes into the third quarter.
Brea Garber had 18 points and Bailey Willard scored 15 on five three-pointers for the Falcons.
Mackensy Mabie had eight points and Cloie Ulrey hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first half for West Noble (3-15).
