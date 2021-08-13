ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County hosted a week-long, free basketball camp last week that was led Angola High boys basketball coach Brandon Appleton with assistance from Trine University men’s basketball players.
Over 130 youth participated in the camp that focused on fundamental development, including shooting, passing and ball handling. There was friendly competitions and prizes awarded, but the real life lessons were about teamwork and showing up every day with a positive attitude.
The free camp was made possible by a generous donation from Chris and Jerilyn Mapes, who wanted to bring a free summer program to the youth in Steuben County. The YMCA recently received another donation from the couple to insure the camp is able to run for years to come.
“We can’t thank the Mapes’ enough for their generosity. This gift will have a lasting impact on the youth in Steuben County,” said Sarah Funkhouser, CEO of the YMCA of Steuben County, in a press release.
“We knew this was a wonderful idea the Mapes’ presented us with back in January, but we were blown away by participation, and expect the camp will grow in numbers next year,” Funkhouser added.
For more information on youth programs, visit the YMCA’s website at ymcasteuben.org and follow it on Facebook.
