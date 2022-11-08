ANGOLA – Apparently, the Trine University women’s basketball team was more than ready to get back on the court after its NCAA Division III Final Four appearance last spring.
The Thunder (1-0) came out of the gate on fire Tuesday night in their 2022-23 opener against visiting Benedictine at the MTI Center, opening with a 15-2 run and never looking back in a 77-34 win over the Eagles.
The contest was the first game of a women-men’s doubleheader. The Thunder men hosted Manchester University, but that game did not end in time for this edition. For the story on that game, visit kpcnews.com.
The Thunder led 22-4 at the first stop and 41-11 at the half, establishing firm control of the nonconference contest early and never relinquishing it.
A total of 18 players saw action in this season opener for the Thunder. Sierra Hinds led Trine with 17 points. Sam Underhill had 10 points to go with a pair of rebounds.
Freshman forward Abby Sanner, a Warsaw product, shined in her first collegiate game, with eight points and seven boards in 17 minutes of action.
Fremont freshman Jada Rhonehouse entered late in game for Trine and made her first collegiate field goal attempt during her two minutes of action for two points. She played while her sister Shae (Rhonehouse) Thomas made her high school coaching debut for her alma mater Fremont at Lakewood Park.
In Angola, Jordan Carlquist led Benedictine with nine points.
Trine coach Andy Rang liked what he saw from his team. “We wanted to get out to a fast start, and our defense set the tone,” Rang said. “If we can keep on playing defense like we do, the sky’s the limit for this team.”
Sophomore guard Katie Tate, a transfer from NCAA Division II Trevecca Nazarene (Tenn.), also impressed with her first game in a Trine uniform. The Grand Rapids, Michigan, product played 21 minutes and scored nine points, grabbed two rebounds and had two steals.
The Trine women return to action Friday night on the road at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio). Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.
