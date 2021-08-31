ANGOLA — The Angola volleyball schedule will soon pick up in frequency of matches and challenges. The Hornets picked up their play in their Northeast Corner Conference opener Tuesday in one of their biggest challenges in conference play.
Angola swept Fairfield 25-15, 25-13, 25-21.
“Fairfield is a great team with a great history,” Hornets coach Lloy Ball said. “We played well serving, setting and defensively. I’m happy with the way we competed. We limited our mistakes. Everybody was engaged.”
Angola (4-1, 1-0 NECC) had strong serving runs, especially from Mya Ball and Morgan Gaerte in the second set.
The Hornets expanded their lineup in the third set and worked on utilizing different options in their offensive attack. Tyrah Stillman got a lot of sets. Ball and Kady Conrad also had some chances and contributed. Conrad hit from the middle and right side Tuesday.
“In the end, we want to be as good as we are deep,” Lloy Ball said. “Tyrah played very well. Lindsey Call set very well the first two sets, then started to get a little tired. Ava Harris came in and picked her up in the third set.”
A solid Falcon squad was very energetic and kept fighting until the end. They got within 21-19 late in the third set before Coach Ball put Gaerte back in the lineup.
Lloy Ball referred to Gaerte as Angola volleyball’s version of Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman after the match. And Gaerte acted like it, getting two kills in the Hornets’ final three points to help secure the sweep.
“We want to step on the gas pedal and get ourselves battle-tested building up to the conference tournament,” Ball said. “We want to be balanced and get better every match. We have so much untapped potential. I don’t know yet how good we can be.”
Angola travels to West Noble Thursday. Fairfield is 2-3, 2-1 in the NECC. The Falcons already have conference wins over Eastside and Fremont.
(0) comments
