ANGOLA — Trine University assistant vice president for athletics Matt Land announced on Wednesday that Alexis Harris will become the second head coach of the Thunder acrobatics and tumbling squad.
Harris replaces Kati Horstmann, who led Trine’s acrobatics and tumbling team for the past four years and to a runner-up finish in the program’s first-ever appearance in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association Division III National Championships this past April.
Horstmann also earned a masters’ degree in organizational leadership from Trine last year.
“Harris is a great fit to continue the growth and success of Trine University acrobatics and tumbling,” Land said in a Trine statement. “Her experience as a coach and a student-athlete will serve the program in the coming years. I look forward to watching her as she leads the next chapter of Trine acrobatics and tumbling.”
Harris arrives at Trine after serving as the assistant coach for acrobatics and tumbling at NCAA Division II Frostburg State (Md.) University. The Bobcats finished last season 10-3 winning the Mountain East Conference regular season and tournament championships. The team earned a spot in the 2023 NCATA National Championship Tournament where it fell to the eventual national runner-up from the University of Oregon in a first-round dual.
“I want to express my gratitude to Trine for the opportunity to lead this incredible program,” Harris said in a Trine statement. “I am so excited to be a part of Trine athletics. Joining this remarkable program and working with such talented student-athletes is an honor. I can’t wait to help them reach even more extraordinary achievements.”
Before heading to Maryland for her successful stint, Harris spent time serving as a Michigan High School Athletic Association gymnastics judge and was a member of the acrobatics and tumbling team at Adrian College. During her senior season with the team, the Bulldogs finished second at the inaugural NCATA Division III Championship, while also securing multiple event final championships.
The Thunder finished their third year with a trip to Texas to compete in the NCATA Division III National Championships. They finished second in the country, losing in the final match to Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tex.). They finished the year with a 6-4 overall record, with two losses coming to D3 national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor and two more losses coming to scholarship programs Baylor and Augustana (S.D.).
