ANGOLA – Angola’s volleyball team withstood a New Haven comeback on Tuesday to defeat a solid Bulldog club in four sets. The scores were 25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 25-21.
It was not a thing of beauty for the Hornets (3-0), but they prevailed.
“We’re just a team that does not know how to win yet,” Angola coach Lloy Ball said. “We have four seniors that didn’t play much last year. We had 11 seniors last year that did the same thing. They learned how to win over time.
“We have to find out what our identity is and we don’t know a lot yet. We have to learn how to finish games and play hard all the time.”
Serving helped the Hornets in a key stretch in the second set. Freshman Mya Ball had three aces in a 6-0 Angola run to put the home team up 17-11.
“Mya did a nice job,” Lloy Ball said of his daughter. “We have some young kids we’ll put into the mix and make things uncomfortable.”
New Haven got going in the third set and led 7-2. Freshman Morgan Gaerte collected some kills for the Hornets, but Angola wasn’t able to put runs together.
The Hornets were misfiring early in the fourth set and the Bulldogs (4-3) built an 11-6 lead. But Angola turned things around and built a 22-16 lead.
Lindsey Call and Kady Conrad combined for a couple of blocks during a 6-0 Angola run that broke a 16-16 tie.
A TeChiya Jackson kill ended a 4-0 spurt which brought New Haven within two at 23-21. But a Bulldog hitting error brought the set to match point. Gaerte got a kill after a New Haven block during an exciting point to give Angola the win.
“Brea (Harris) gave us some swings,” Lloy Ball said.
The Hornets will host DeKalb on Thursday.
