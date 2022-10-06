ANGOLA — It was a transitional season full of ups and downs for the West Noble boys soccer team, and it ended on Wednesday night with a 2-0 loss to NorthWood in the second semifinal match of the Class 2A Angola Sectional.
The Panthers (11-5-2) will play the host Hornets (8-7-2) in the sectional final Saturday at 6 p.m., and will be broadcasted on the radio on Mishawaka's Froggy 102.7 FM and online at froggy1027.com. Angola defeated Garrett 2-1 in overtime in the first semifinal Wednesday night.
The Chargers finished their season at 10-9.
In the second semifinal Wednesday at AHS, NorthWood scored a goal in each half. Senior Alex Escamilla scored on a penalty kick in the first half, then junior Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez added an insurance tally in the second half.
The Chargers were not able to match that offense from the Panthers.
"Honestly, it's pretty much the same narrative we've had for much of the season. We had a hard time finding the back of the net," West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said.
The Chargers lost some dynamic players from a big senior group that led the team to a 2A regional final last year, including the program's all-time leading goal scorer Henry Torres and midfielder Eric Galarza. A big part of this season was getting guys acclimated to new positions.
"We're not worried. It's seasonal," Zamarripa said. "We'll be back here, and we'll be back here winning championships."
Ten West Noble seniors were part of their final high school soccer match on Wednesday.
