FORT WAYNE — The calendar may still read August, but inside the gymnasium at Bishop Dwenger High School Wednesday night, it sure felt like late October.
Angola and Dwenger were meeting on the volleyball court, and though it was just the second match of the season for the Hornets and fourth for the Saints, it felt like a playoff atmosphere, with large, competing cheer blocks. Angola, ranked seventh in Class 3A, surged out to an early lead and never looked back in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 non-conference win.
Hornets coach Lloy Ball said it was a quality win over a quality program. But the 3A second-ranked Saints have scuffled to an 0-4 start.
“They’ve had a tough start, but they’ve also played four pretty good programs,” Ball said. “This was our first real test tonight, and I thought the kids did alright.”
Indeed. Angola established its will pretty much from the opening whistle, getting out to a quick 10-4 lead in the first set and a 12-4 advantage in the second.
The Hornets were in command throughout the first two sets, but Dwenger put up more of a fight in the third set, even getting out to a 5-3 lead.
It was a seesaw affair from there until Angola finally got some breathing room late and scratched out to what would end up being the final four-point margin of victory.
Juniors Morgan Gaerte and Mya Ball carried much of the load for Angola in the Summit City. Gaerte had 23 kills, and Ball pitched in with eight kills and seven aces.
“We wanted to lean on those girls a little bit more tonight,” Coach Ball said. “I thought Mya did a good job hitting and Morgan did a good job blocking. Overall, I’m relatively pleased with our performance against a good program.”
First-year coach Olivia Current said her Saints are finding new spots for new players. “We have a lot to work on, but we’re getting there,” she said.
The Saints lost to Bellmont, Penn and LaPorte to open the season prior to hosting the Hornets.
On Wednesday, senior Lexa Zimmerman had 18 digs for Bishop Dwenger. Senior Emma Tone had 16 assists and two aces, and junior Audrey Hudson had eight kills.
The Saints are idle until Tuesday when they will host Leo.
