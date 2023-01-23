ANGOLA — The two best men’s basketball programs in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and two of the best teams in NCAA Division III met up at the MTI Center Saturday afternoon.
No. 16 Trine and No. 21 Calvin both came into the matchup with solid winning streaks, with the Thunder having won nine straight and the Knights winners of five in a row.
The Thunder played from behind for most of the game, with their only lead being 7-6 with 12:47 left in the first half and lasting 31 seconds. Despite cutting a 13-point deficit to as few as four late, Calvin hung on for the 54-47 win.
It’s the fourth straight loss for the Thunder (15-2, 5-1 MIAA) against the Knights (14-3 overall), who are now in first place of the MIAA with a perfect 6-0 record.
“You’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” Thunder head coach Brooks Miller said of his team’s performance. “They fought really hard to a really physical and very well-coached team.”
Both teams struggled scoring early on, with a combined four-minute scoring drought being shared by Trine and Calvin before senior Nate Carbaugh’s (5 points, 2 steals) 3-pointer gave Trine their only lead of the game.
Down nine with 25 seconds left, senior Connor Jones (17 points, 3 rebounds) hit a 3-pointer and later two free throws to cut it to four with 12 seconds left. That’s as close the Thunder would get.
Emmanuel Megnanglo, Trine’s all-time leading blocker in the DIII era, proved once again why he’s the leader, finishing with a game-high five solo blocks to bring his season total to 51 to go along with his four points and four rebounds. However, he fouled out with 4:48 left in the game.
“We have to do a better job of getting him the ball in the paint more,” Miller said. “I think he did a great job defensively and that hurts a ton, but he really wasn’t having the impact we needed him to have at the offensive end to make up for that, too.”
Two other players who contributed for the Thunder were senior and East Noble alumnus Brent Cox (10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) and sophomore Aidan Smylie (6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals).
“I thought Smylie gave us a great effort on the glass,” Miller said. “He came up with a ton of balls offensively and defensively in traffic that you’ve got to have, and he’s been doing that for us all year.:
Three Knights finished in double figures: Uchenna Egekeze (14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals), Eli Sensenig (13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals) and Jalen Overway (11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists).
Trine lost in several team categories to the Knights as well, getting outrebounded 49-34 and outscored in second chance points (13-1) and in the paint (28-14).
The Thunder are at Adrian Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before heading to Olivet for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday.
“They’re a good team,” Miller said of the Bulldogs. “Their record may not show it, but it really doesn’t matter and they’re getting better and better. They lost by five to Calvin, so they’re a really tough team and we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
