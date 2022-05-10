ANGOLA — The two best teams in the Northeast Corner Conference for girls tennis squared off at Angola Middle School on Tuesday.
The Hornets and Fairfield Falcons came into the night with matching 9-1 overall records and 6-0 conference records, with the winner putting themselves in a great spot to win the NECC regular season championship.
That team just so happened to be the defending champions in the Falcons, who defeated the Hornets 4-1.
“Congratulations to Fairfield,” Hornets coach Nick Burlingame said. “They’re obviously a very, very strong team and have had a great season. They’ve had a lot of success over the years and are a very well-run program.”
The lone point for Angola came from the sisterly duo of Brea and Ava Harris at No. 1 Doubles, who defeated Fairfield’s team of Abby Gall and Ella Branneman 6-0, 6-2.
“Brea and Ava play really well together,” Burlingame said. “It’s kind of nice to have them set the tone for us every match. They’re both really strong players and are excellent in all aspects of the game really. Their doubles play has just improved throughout the year and we’re excited to see what they can do for us once it comes tournament time.”
After the match with Fairfield, the Hornets turned around and played Central Noble (2-8, 2-5 NECC), making up a match that was postponed earlier in the season. The Hornets won that match in a 5-0 sweep of the Cougars to split the night and conclude the regular season at 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the NECC.
Fairfield plays Central Noble today at 4:30 p.m. to conclude their conference slates.
Fairfield 4, Angola 1
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (F) def. Elina Locane 6-3, 6-0. 2. Faith Bontrager (F) def. Ellie Aldred 6-4, 6-3. 3. Elyse Yoder (F) def. McKenna Powers 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) def. Abby Gall-Ella Branneman 6-0, 6-2. 2. Iris Miller-Kate McGuire (F) def. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman 6-2, 6-2.
Angola 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Naomi Leffers 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Sarah Pilnock 6-0, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Avery Phillips 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) def. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) def. Jacelyn Hawk-Natalie Moore 6-1, 6-0.
