KENDALLVILLE — For the second year in a row, East Noble and John Glenn met in the championship game of the Knights’ holiday shootout.
For the second straight year, it came down to the wire.
During the 2020 title game, the Falcons edge the Knights 51-46 in overtime. On Tuesday, Glenn outlast East Noble 50-44 and had to ice the game from the free-throw line.
The Knights beat Prairie Heights 73-35 in the opener, and Glenn defeated Heritage in the other semifinal. The consolation game between the Panthers (4-5) and Patriots was canceled due to bad road conditions that kept Heights from returning to East Noble after the morning game.
John Glenn 50,
East Noble 44
The Class 3A No. 7 Falcons (9-0) and Knights (5-6) traded the lead throughout the contest.
Glenn held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter and were up 28-24 at halftime. The Falcons were going to take the lead into the final period before Avery Kline hit a runner to give East Noble a 38-37 lead at the end of three.
A jumper from Joe Delinski put the Falcons up by three before being answered with a nice back door pass from Kline to Max Bender to cut the lead back to one with five minutes left.
Four straight free throws from Brycen Hannah increased the lead to five with less than four minutes remaining. He was answered moments later with a three from Kline to trim the deficit back to two.
Hannah went back to the line with less than 30 seconds left, and he made the front end to increase the lead by one.
After a missed three by Spencer Denton, Salis Kaser, who finished with a game-high 24 points hit a pair to make it a four-point game.
The Knights had another opportunity to cut the lead but Kline’s three was off the mark. Jack Porter added two more free tosses to make up the final score.
Keegan Foster led East Noble with 12 points, Kline had nine and Denton finished with seven.
East Noble 73,
Prairie Heights 35
In the first game of the day, the Knights used a couple of big runs in the second half to put away the Panthers, who were without Isaiah Malone.
East Noble opened the second half on a 16-0 run, then started the fourth quarter with a 19-0 spurt.
It was the offensive play of Denton and Chris Hood and the East Noble defense as a whole that sparked the runs. Denton finished with a statline of 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and Hood ended up with the double-double of 16 points and 10 boards.
“They started figuring out how to beat their matchup zone later in the game, so it was good that they were able to used their IQs and take advantage of it. Spencer didn’t have the best game scoring the ball, but he was doing a good job of playmaking and making his teammates better,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said.
Avery Kline also reach double figures with 10 points, and Hunter Kline chipped in eight.
East Noble went up 10-6 early in the first quarter after Avery Kline hit his second triple, then the Panthers went on a 7-0 over the last 4:40 of the period to take a 13-10 lead. Logan Hamilton scored the majority of the points during the run.
A couple of baskets from Hood, a three-pointer from Foster and a free throw from Denton tied the game at 19-19.
Heights appeared it was going to take the lead into halftime, but a steal from Denton under 10 seconds left, then a fast break led by Foster to Owen Ritchie, who drilled a three gave East Noble a 26-24 lead at the break.
The Knights began the second half with a full-court press against Prairie Heights, which either sped the Panthers up and forced a lot of mistakes and turnovers.
“The energy level was just better,” Durnell said. “There was no energy or communication in the first half. That was a big adjustment of ours, just looking like you want to play. They did it in the second half and credit to them, but we have to find ways to be able to do it for four quarters.”
Hood scored six points of the 16-0 run to start the second half. Chase Bachelor, who led his team with 12 points, finally got Prairie Heights on the board with 2:20 left in the third and helped the Panthers get the lead down to 12 before the fourth quarter.
But Denton and Hood kept finding the holes in the Panther defense and continued to score at a rapid pace. The two helped push the lead to 63-32 before exiting the game.
